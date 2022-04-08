"Gautam Gambhir's brain is like Chacha Chaudhary" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants' batting order and team changes

Aakash Chopra believes Gautam Gambhir's thoughtful decisions have significantly contributed to the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) success in IPL 2022 thus far.

LSG put it across the Delhi Capitals (DC) in last night's Indian Premier League encounter between the two sides. It was their third consecutive win in the tournament after starting their campaign on a losing note against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

While reflecting on the Lucknow Super Giants' win in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded Gambhir's tactical moves. He explained:

"Gautam Gambhir's brain is like Chacha Chaudhary, it runs very fast. He sends Krunal Pandya up the order at times and Badoni at other times, sometimes Hooda and here he dropped Pandey Ji (Manish Pandey). We had discussed this, that you should drop Pandey Ji and make your bowling stronger, play Krishnappa Gowtham because the opposing team has a lot of lefties."

Speaking about the Lucknow Super Giants' run chase, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player pointed out that KL Rahul played the perfect supporting act to Quinton de Kock. Chopra elaborated:

"When LSG came for the chase, everyone was keenly watching how Anrich Nortje will come and shine, will bowl at great speeds and trouble both Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. Rahul batted cautiously, run-a-ball 24 runs, that was what was necessary because the player at the other end was running at a strike rate of 150."

De Kock and Rahul strung together a 73-run partnership for the opening wicket in less than 10 overs. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter was the dominant partner, with Rahul being content to play the waiting game.

"It was an extremely crucial knock" - Aakash Chopra on Krunal Pandya's innings for the Lucknow Super Giants

Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 19 off 14 balls [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Krunal Pandya for playing a vital cameo for the Lucknow Super Giants. He observed:

"Evin Lewis came at No. 3 and got dismissed by Lalit Yadav. When Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Quinton de Kock, the match got a little interesting. Krunal Pandya - he scored 19 runs off 14 balls, in which he hit one six, it was an extremely crucial knock because the ball was not hitting in the middle of Deepak Hooda's bat, it happens at times."

The renowned commentator concluded with a word of praise for Ayush Badoni for giving the finishing touches to the Lucknow Super Giants' run chase. Chopra stated:

"After that, comes Ayush Badoni. He scored 10 runs off three balls, one four and one six. Who was the bowler in front of him, Shardul Thakur, it means he was batting in front of Lord. A four along the ground through the covers and then a six over covers. What a player he is, I mean outstanding. He played such a tiny knock but wins my heart every day."

The Lucknow Super Giants needed five runs off as many deliveries when Badoni walked out to bat. While he left the first ball he faced, which was unfortunately not given as a wide, he smoked the next two deliveries for a four and a six to seal the win.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Lucknow Super Giants win their next match against the Rajasthan Royals? Yes No 8 votes so far