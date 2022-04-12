"Shubman Gill was due to fail" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' batting effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Gujarat Titans (GT) cannot solely rely on Shubman Gill to deliver with the bat and that the other players will also have to rise to the occasion.

Shubman Gill, who has been in scintillating form, managed just seven runs in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Titans ended up scoring a slightly below-par 162/7 and eventually lost the match by eight wickets.

While reviewing the Gujarat Titans' batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that a failure was around the corner for Gill. He said:

"Gujarat Titans were asked to bat first. The truth is that someone else also has to absorb the pressure because Shubman Gill was due to fail. He had played two good knocks, it is impossible to play good knocks consistently. He got out, Rahul Tripathi took an amazing catch."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that Matthew Wade and Sai Sudharsan couldn't make the best use of the starts they got. Chopra elaborated:

"Matthew Wade had to score runs here but he couldn't. He got a start but got out one more time, he has had four consecutive bad encounters. There is a slight problem in the batting after that. Sai Sudharsan came and played for a little while but could not do a great job."

Wade was caught plumb in front of the wickets by an express delivery from Umran Malik. Sudharsan was deceived by the extra bounce extracted by T Natarajan and lobbed a catch to Kane Williamson at mid-off.

"Hardik Pandya hit just one boundary in the last seven overs" - Aakash Chopra on the rest of the Gujarat Titans batters

Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Hardik Pandya could not press the accelerator pedal towards the fag end of the Gujarat Titans innings. He observed:

"After that, Hardik Pandya comes and starts at the speed of a rocket. But he hit just one boundary in the last seven overs. David Miller didn't really score runs."

The renowned commentator concluded by praising Abhinav Manohar for taking the Gujarat Titans to a defendable score. Chopra stated:

"Abhinav Manohar got the chance to showcase his talent. He did a great job. He did get lives, catches were dropped, if they had been held the story might have been different but he made a crucial contribution. Rahul Tewatia played a good shot and the team reached a fighting score."

Manohar, who led a charmed life, smashed 35 runs off 21 balls to help the Gujarat Titans set a 163-run target for SRH. However, Williamson's side achieved the target easily to hand the Titans their first defeat in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sai Krishna

