"You people rejected my love" - Aakash Chopra lauds David Warner's match-winning knock in DC-SRH IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded David Warner for playing a match-winning knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a franchise with which he had a slightly sour parting.

Warner smashed an unbeaten 92 off just 58 deliveries in Thursday's (May 5) IPL 2022 encounter. His knock helped the Delhi Capitals (DC) post a massive total of 207/3 and they went on to win the match by 21 runs.

While reflecting on Warner's knock in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that it was a battle of respect for the DC opener. He elaborated:

"He (Warner) is a T20 legend. He was showing good form in the entire tournament and this was slightly a grudge match, a match for prestige, that you people rejected my love, you didn't keep me with you, so now I will play against you and play in such a way that you will remember me, you will miss me. That was the kind of knock that he played."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised David Warner for batting through the Delhi Capitals innings. Chopra said:

"Mandeep was dismissed, Bhuvi bowled a wicket maiden but there came David explosive Warner. The way he started, played in the middle overs as well, played till the end, he carried the bat through, started as an opener, finished as a finisher."

With Prithvi Shaw indisposed, Mandeep Singh opened the batting for the Delhi Capitals alongside Warner. Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Singh in the very first over, Warner ensured that SRH did not gain the ascendancy with his attacking knock.

"David Warner showed once again that he cannot be taken lightly" - Aakash Chopra

David Warner was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Warner once again proved his credentials in the IPL. He observed:

"David Warner is an IPL legend. He showed once again that he cannot be taken lightly, his name is David but he does all things like Goliath. He took his team beyond 200 and made a huge contribution in the team's win."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Warner could still come in the reckoning for the Orange Cap, especially if the Delhi Capitals make the playoffs. Chopra explained:

"He put his stamp on this match, on this tournament once again. He was not available for the first few encounters and that is why he is not running ahead in the Orange Cap race as of now but by the end of the tournament and if Delhi qualifies, which they can, things are changing."

David Warner is currently placed fourth on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2022. He has amassed 356 runs thus far and is behind Jos Buttler (588), KL Rahul (451) and Shikhar Dhawan (369) in the Orange Cap race.

Edited by Sai Krishna