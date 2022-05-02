"Everyone is feeling he is playing the IPL but he is having a different fight" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's knock in LSG-DC IPL 2022 match

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for playing a match-winning knock in Sunday (May 1) afternoon's IPL 2022 encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Rahul smashed 77 runs off 51 deliveries, a knock studded with four fours and five sixes. It helped his side set a 196-run target for the Capitals and the IPL newcomers eventually won the match by six runs.

While reviewing the LSG-DC game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rahul is competing for the Orange Cap. He observed:

"KL Rahul - how much should I praise you? He was brilliant. Everyone is feeling he is playing the IPL but he is having a different fight, he is in a fight for the Orange Cap. How well he plays, there was a half-chance where Lalit Yadav didn't hold on to the catch but Kamaal Lajawab Rahul."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also placed the LSG skipper on a high pedestal. Chopra elaborated:

"There was a discussion on Twitter about who is the world's best T20 batter - Jos Buttler. But who is India's best T20 batter, that's KL Rahul. The way he bats - he changes gears and starts hitting whenever he wants."

Rahul is currently placed second on the list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2022. His 451 runs are 115 short of Jos Buttler's tally of 566, with the latter also having played a match fewer.

"No one else has the skillset he has" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's batting

KL Rahul played some innovative shots during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Rahul did not spare any of the Delhi Capitals bowlers. He explained:

"He hit extremely well this time also and he hits everyone democratically. He hits similarly against Kuldeep and Lalit, the reverse sweep against Mustafizur. No one else has the skillset he has, to be very honest."

The 44-year-old also had a word of praise for Deepak Hooda, who scored a 34-ball 52. Chopra said:

"Quinton de Kock was looking good but he got out. After that, Deepak Hooda was on fire. He has been absolutely outstanding, he has had a very good year. He had a huge role in neutralizing Kuldeep Yadav."

Rahul and Hooda strung together a 95-run partnership for the second wicket. The latter played the aggressor's role at the start, which allowed the former to get his eye in before playing the big shots.

