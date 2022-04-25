"He showed the entire world that KL Rahul is different" - Aakash Chopra lauds LSG skipper for scoring 2nd IPL 2022 century against MI

Aakash Chopra has praised KL Rahul for scoring two centuries in as many games against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022.

Rahul smashed an unbeaten 103 off just 62 balls to help the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat MI by 36 runs in last night's (24 April) Indian Premier League encounter. The LSG skipper also scored 103* (60) in the reverse fixture against the five-time champions.

While reviewing the LSG-MI clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Rahul, saying:

"He showed the entire world that KL Rahul is different. Rahul is the new name of consistency because the last time also they met Mumbai, it was at the Brabourne Stadium, he hit a century and now he has hit a hundred at Wankhede. Two matches against Mumbai, this tournament's first reverse fixture, Rahul came and shone."

The former India batter highlighted that LSG were slow off the blocks. Chopra elaborated:

"Lucknow Super Giants' biggest giant is Kamaal Lajawab Rahul. The start was extremely slow, Rahul on one end and Quinton de Kock on the other. The latter got dismissed off Bumrah's bowling. After that, Manish Pandey comes and the wagon was not moving."

LSG managed just 45 runs in the first eight overs of their innings and also lost Quinton de Kock's wicket in the process. While Rahul had scored a run-a-ball 27 at that stage, Manish Pandey was going even slower.

"This is unbelievable stuff" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul scoring 103 out of LSG's total of 168

KL Rahul grew in confidence as his innings progressed [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rahul planned his innings meticulously. He explained:

"You had a run-a-ball powerplay, how will it work like this? But Rahul, how well he bats. The team made 168 and he made 103 out of that. What is this, this is unbelievable stuff. He respects Bumrah a lot, plays him cautiously, he sets the timing of acceleration extremely well."

The 44-year-old concluded by observing that a sound technique holds Rahul in good stead. Chopra stated:

"When he hits sixes, I say it repeatedly - technique does not put you in shackles but liberates you. It makes you capable to fly and that's exactly what KL Rahul is doing, he is flying."

Rahul hit 12 fours and four sixes during his innings. The stylish opener smoked 74 runs off the final 32 deliveries he faced.

