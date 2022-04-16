"He was not living up to his reputation" - Aakash Chopra lauds Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana's knock

Aakash Chopra has lauded Nitish Rana for finally delivering the goods with the bat for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022.

Rana smashed 54 runs off 36 balls in last night's Indian Premier League match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His knock helped KKR set a 176-run target for Kane Williamson and Co., which did not prove enough in the end.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting performance and said the following about Rana's innings:

"Nitish Rana played a good knock. There was a long wait that he will do well, he was not living up to his reputation but he played extremely well in this knock. He played an extremely pretty knock and got out while playing a big shot, which is fine."

The former Indian batter was also full of praise for Andre Russell' blazing knock. Chopra elaborated:

"After that, Andre Russell saved a sinking boat. He batted very well. There was a slight calculation error from Kane (Williamson) that Jagadeesha Suchith was made to bowl the last over and he hit two huge sixes and a four off the last ball as well."

Russell smoked an unbeaten 49 off just 25 balls to take KKR to a fighting total after they were in a spot of bother at one stage, with the score reading 103-5 when he walked out to bat. He smashed four fours and as many sixes during the course of his knock.

"They were kept on a tight leash" - Aakash Chopra on the start of the Kolkata Knight Riders' innings

Aaron Finch was the first KKR batter to be dismissed [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders openers were dismissed cheaply against SRH. He stated:

"There was something in the pitch, the ball was moving left and right. They were kept on a tight leash. Aaron Finch was dismissed caught behind off a ball that came in. Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed, T Natarajan hit his stumps with his first ball, there was a gap between bat and pad."

The reputed commentator added that Sunil Narine's promotion up the batting order also did not help the Kolkata Knight Riders' cause. Chopra observed:

"After that, Sunil Narine was sent up the order. He was also sent back by T Natarajan in the same over. Suddenly, you had lost three wickets. The batting order was changed somewhat but it did not work."

Aakash Chopra was extremely critical of Shreyas Iyer's approach in the middle. He explained:

"Shreyas Iyer has come with amazing form but he is getting repeatedly stuck against the bouncers. He is moving left and right so much, what happened, it is a bouncer, play it but he is not looking comfortable which is not a great news because he is a pedigreed player."

Iyer was targeted by Umran Malik with a barrage of short-pitched bowling. With the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper giving himself room to play almost every delivery, the express pacer then bowled a yorker to rattle his stumps as he was dismissed for 28 off 25 balls.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

