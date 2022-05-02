"If it is up to him, he will pack the Pune pitch and take it everywhere" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock in CSK-SRH IPL 2022 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for his match-winning knock for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his home ground, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Gaikwad scored a pleasing 99 runs off just 57 balls in Sunday night's IPL 2022 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His innings helped the MS Dhoni-led side set a massive 203-run target and the defending champions went on to win the match by 13 runs.

While praising Gaikwad's knock in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the Maharashtra player's affinity with his home ground. He observed:

"Rutu ka raj, this player likes the Pune ground. It is Ruturaj's home ground, he plays Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra. He has a different relationship with this ground. If it is up to him, he will pack the Pune pitch and take it everywhere in his kitbag."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player pointed out that Gaikwad was also amongst the runs the last time CSK played in Pune. Chopra elaborated:

"You had to start well and there came Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has not scored runs in all other matches, only when he comes to Pune, he scored runs last time and this time when he has come, he scored runs again."

Gaikwad, who has had an indifferent IPL 2022 thus far, scored 73 runs against the Gujarat Titans at the same venue. These are the only two times the classy opener has crossed the 30-run mark in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

"We will not talk about the one missed run" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad getting dismissed on 99

Ruturaj Gaikwad was distinctly unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Gaikwad's batting is enjoyable to watch when he is in full flow. He said:

"He missed his century by one run but we will not talk about the one missed run and instead about the 99 runs. He destroyed them, how well he bats. When he bats, it feels you keep on watching his batting on loop, you will not get bored."

While praising Ruturaj Gaikwad's dismantling of Umran Malik, Chopra asked last year's Orange Cap winner not to be disheartened by missing out on a century. The renowned commentator explained:

"The way he hit Umran Malik straight down the ground, he welcomed him to the Indian Premier League. Cricketing shots, one six was extremely beautiful. He batted from the start and was there till the end, he was slightly sad to be dismissed for 99. I said - 'Don't take tension buddy, you are back on track'."

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a T Natarajan delivery straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at backward point when he had a century for the taking. However, he will be pleased with his efforts as it helped CSK register their third win of IPL 2022 and kept them alive in the tournament.

