"Shivam Sundaram" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shivam Dube's match-winning knock in the IPL 2022 clash between CSK and RCB

Aakash Chopra has picked Shivam Dube as the star performer in last night's IPL 2022 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Dube smoked an unbeaten 95 off just 46 balls to help CSK set a massive 217-run target for RCB. The defending champions then restricted Faf du Plessis' side to a score of 193/9 to register their first win of the current edition of the Indian Premier League.

While observing that quite a few players played a significant role in CSK's win, Chopra picked Shivam Dube as the standout performer. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"There were a lot of contenders - you can talk about Dube, you can talk about Robin Uthappa, you can talk about Theekshana because he also picked up four wickets. What about Jadeja - took a catch and picked up three wickets as well. He has done his bit as well. So there were plenty of those performers but I am going with Shivam Dube - Shivam Sundaram."

The former India cricketer added that Dube was unfortunate not to score his maiden IPL century. He observed:

"How well the guy batted, he was in RCB earlier, then went to Rajasthan Royals and now he has come to Chennai. The way he batted, the fashion in which he has batted in the entire season, he was so close to getting to his century."

Dube needed six runs off the last ball of CSK's innings to reach the three-figure mark. He even got a juicy full toss from Josh Hazlewood but didn't get the proper timing on his attempted hit over long-off. Although Du Plessis put down the catch, the lanky all-rounder could only get a single.

"He reminds you a little bit about Yuvraj Singh" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube's big-hitting technique

Shivam Dube hit eight sixes during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Dube's big-hitting style is somewhat akin to Yuvraj Singh. He explained:

"It was incredible, the sixes he was hitting straight down the ground, he reminds you a little bit about Yuvraj Singh. He has a high backlift, a good bat swing, the bat comes down and the ball goes up and far. Skyscraper sixes, I feel one or two balls went from Navi Mumbai to Panvel."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that all the RCB bowlers faced the brunt of Dube's willow. He elaborated:

"He batted exceedingly well. He managed Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj - he hit everyone in a democratic fashion. Well done Shivam Dube."

Dube strung together a 165-run third-wicket partnership with Robin Uthappa when CSK were in a spot of bother at a score of 36/2 in the seventh over.

The last 10 overs of their innings yielded 156 runs, with all the RCB bowlers taken to the cleaners.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

LIVE POLL Q. Can Shivam Dube make a comeback to India's T20I side? Yes No 3 votes so far