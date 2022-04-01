"He is not a player but a sentiment" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's knock during CSK's batting effort against LSG

Aakash Chopra has said that MS Dhoni is constantly rewinding the clock with his two knocks for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022.

Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 16 off just six deliveries in last night's encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The knock came on the back of an unbeaten half-century in the IPL 2022 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on CSK's batting effort against LSG. He said the following about Dhoni:

"MS Dhoni - he is not a player but a sentiment. He is constantly rewinding the clock. His batting was amazing, there were very few deliveries but Dhoni is absolute Dhoni."

Speaking about the start of the CSK innings, the former India cricketer lauded Robin Uthappa for getting the franchise off to an explosive start. Chopra observed:

"They [LSG] gave the first over to Avesh and Robin Uthappa hit a lot. Avesh's entry and Robin Uthappa changed the environment. How well he batted. Robin was absolutely stellar."

Uthappa scored 50 runs off just 27 deliveries in a breathtaking assault on the LSG bowlers. He was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by a fast googly from Ravi Bishnoi.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - it is a similar pattern" - Aakash Chopra on the CSK opener's early dismissal

Ruturaj Gaikwad was run out by a direct throw from Ravi Bishnoi [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ruturaj Gaikwad has gotten off to his usual slow start to an IPL season. He elaborated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - it is a similar pattern, that he starts slowly. Here also he was probably thinking about the leg-before and Ravi Bishnoi scored a direct hit. After that, Moeen Ali comes and he shines."

The reputed commentator concluded by stating that almost all CSK batters played their roles to perfection. Chopra explained:

"There was nothing happening in the bowling, whoever came was getting hit except for one guy, that was Ravi Bishnoi, he was absolutely outstanding. Ambati Rayudu also played a short cameo, Jadeja in the end. Everybody did what was asked of them. Shivam Dube also scored 49 although he got hit for 25 later."

CSK posted a massive score of 210/7 in their allotted 20 overs. However, they ended up on the losing side as LSG chased down the target with six wickets in hand and three deliveries to spare.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should MS Dhoni bat up the order for CSK? Yes No 22 votes so far