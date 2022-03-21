"You are down to absolutely nothing" - Aakash Chopra on overseas players' availability for Delhi Capitals at start of IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has said that the Delhi Capitals will be hard-pressed to field four quality overseas players in the first few games of IPL 2022.

The Capitals have only seven foreign players in their 24-member contingent for the upcoming season of the IPL. Moreover, the likes of Anrich Nortje, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are unlikely to be available for the franchise at the start of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out the Capitals' predicament in fielding four overseas players in the first few games of IPL 2022. He observed:

"Surprise surprise, you have only seven overseas players. When you could have taken eight, why didn't you? I didn't understand this stinginess at all because you already had seven and if Nortje doesn't come, it becomes six. Two or three of the six are not available, so what will you do for the first match? You don't have players at all, you are down to absolutely nothing."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Delhi Capitals' decision to retain Nortje was probably an unwise move. He reasoned:

"You had retained four players, which also included Anrich Nortje. When you retained him, the talk was already going on about his hip surgery. He has not played cricket at all after that. That is the gamble that you took."

Chopra added that Delhi Capitals had opted to retain Nortje ahead of Kagiso Rabada. He elaborated:

"You let Kagiso Rabada go; you thought you will get someone else, and Anrich Nortje will come. But Anrich Nortje in all likelihood is not going to come. He is not available as of now, has not played anything for South Africa for the last six months. So what will happen to Anrich Nortje; it's a big question."

Anrich Nortje is here. Big relief for Delhi Capitals.

Nortje has apparently joined Delhi Capitals' squad in Mumbai. However, there is no clarity on if he will be able to take the field in IPL 2022.

"Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are not available at the start" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' other overseas players

David Warner is likely to open with Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Warner and Marsh, who are part of the Australian team touring Pakistan, will also miss the first few games. He said:

"You let Shikhar Dhawan go and got David Warner; I will say thumbs up with both hands. You let Marcus Stoinis go and got Mitchell Marsh, once again thumbs up with both hands. But Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are not available at the start. They are going to miss the first three matches."

While praising the acquisition of Rovman Powell, the 44-year-old highlighted that Marsh's bowling fitness is always a question mark. Chopra observed:

"Forget you and me, even Ricky Ponting doesn't know properly about Mitchell Marsh's bowling; he leaves after getting injured. You did a good job by picking Rovman Powell, as Shimron Hetmyer left."

The Capitals, much like Mumbai Indians, were hit hard by the IPL 2022 mega auction. They had to release some of their tried-and-tested players, who were acquired by other teams in the draft or at the auction.

