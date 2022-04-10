"He doesn't get fazed by the occasion" - Aakash Chopra picks Anuj Rawat as star performer for RCB against MI

Aakash Chopra has picked Anuj Rawat as the star performer in the IPL 2022 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

Rawat scored an enterprising 66 runs off 47 deliveries to help RCB chase down a 152-run target with seven wickets and nine deliveries to spare. He strung together half-century partnerships with both Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to lay the platform for RCB's win.

While reviewing the RCB-MI clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Rawat as the standout player ahead of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Kohli. He said:

"I could have spoken about Hasaranga or Harshal Patel because they had kept the opposition team on a tight leash. Virat Kohli was also there in the end; he was given out wrongly in my opinion, but the star was Anuj Rawat. He doesn't get fazed by the occasion."

The former India international highlighted that Rawat was the dominant partner in his partnership with Du Plessis. Chopra explained:

"Anuj Rawat was absolutely stellar because the Mumbai Indians had talked about securing the powerplay, that they will not give runs in any way, and they did not. They were absolutely outstanding. Faf and Anuj Rawat - Rawat was the aggressor; he was the one who was taking the game ahead and doing so continuously."

Du Plessis managed just 16 runs off 24 deliveries in his 50-run partnership for the opening wicket with Rawat. The latter took the attack to the MI bowlers and did not allow the required run rate to mount.

"You can add Anuj Rawat's name to that list" - Aakash Chopra on young Indian batters excelling in IPL 2022

Anuj Rawat was awarded the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Rawat is among the plethora of young Indian batters who have stood out in IPL 2022. He elaborated:

"His (Rawat's) knock was absolutely exceptional. This tournament has been all about young Indian batters. Abhishek Sharma in the morning encounter, before that Tilak Varma, Shahbaz, Shubman Gill, Ayush Badoni, Sai Sudarshan - I must be missing a few names already. So you can add Rawat's name to that list."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that Rawat was not overawed while facing a star bowler like Jasprit Bumrah. Chopra observed:

"Well done RCB, you played him matches continuously. The guy has the ability to play, uses his feet. There is Bumrah in front of you, it doesn't matter. I don't see the name but the ball. You also don't see my name but my work."

Rawat struck two fours and six maximums during his innings. He was unfortunately run out by Ramandeep Singh's direct throw at the non-striker's end while going for a second run.

