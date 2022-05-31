Aakash Chopra picks his best XI of IPL 2022; no place for Dinesh Karthik and Umran Malik

Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI of the recently concluded IPL 2022. Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan are some of the star performers who have failed to make his team.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stuck to the established norm of having at most four overseas players in the side. He also opted to pick players based on their usual batting positions.

While sharing the XI through a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Jos Buttler to play the dual role of opener and wicket-keeper. He elaborated:

"If you have to pick an opener, close your eyes and think, only one name comes, that's Jos the boss Buttler. Buttler has to be the No. 1 opener in this entire tournament. He has done an unbelievable job. I have kept him as the keeper."

The former India cricketer picked KL Rahul as Buttler's opening partner ahead of the likes of Quinton de Kock and Shubman Gill. Chopra reasoned:

"Along with him, I have kept KL Rahul. I thought about Quinton de Kock and Shubman Gill but KL Rahul - more than 600 runs, two centuries. Once again eat, sleep and score 600 runs in the IPL. Form is temporary, KL Rahul is permanent."

Aakash Chopra chose Rahul Tripathi and Hardik Pandya to bat at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively and also named the latter as the skipper of his side. He observed:

"I had done a poll for No. 3 - Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi. I have picked Rahul Tripathi, about 80% have also voted for Rahul Tripathi. After that, my Player of the Tournament, his name is Hardik Pandya - he is a captain, bowler and batter. He is the captain of this team as well."

Liam Livingstone and David Miller were two of the finishers chosen by the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player. Chopra explained:

"At No. 5, I have got Liam Livingstone. He is a six-hitting machine and has done amazingly well this year. At No. 6, some thinking was required on who could be kept - DK (Dinesh Karthik) could have been there but I have actually gone with David Miller because he has had a season that is one to remember."

Aakash Chopra picked Andre Russell as another all-rounder in his playing XI, elaborating:

"At No. 7, I have got Andre Russell. I am sending him slightly down in the batting order but he can go up if the situation demands. You might say that I have fewer bowling options, that's not the case, I have Hardik Pandya and Liam Livingstone as two other guys who can bowl."

Russell stood out with his all-round performances for KKR in IPL 2022. The Jamaican big-hitter smashed 335 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 174.47 and scalped 17 wickets as well.

Aakash Chopra's specialist bowlers' picks in his IPL 2022 XI

Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Yuzvendra Chahal as the only specialist spinner in his preferred IPL 2022 side. He said:

"In my four bowlers, there is one spinner, his name is Yuzi Chahal. He is the Purple Cap holder. Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga could have also been there here but my four overseas slots are over."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL runs to bag the



scalped wickets to top the bowling charts to bag the



The 44-year-old chose Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh as the frontline pacers in his XI. Chopra explained:

"Avesh Khan is in my side. I was thinking about Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik and Prasidh Krishna but I am still going with Avesh Khan - fewer bad days. After that, I have gone with Mohammed Shami, he was unbelievable. Last but not the least, at No. 11 is Arshdeep Singh. In my opinion, he has been the standout bowler once again."

Aakash Chopra's IPL 2022 XI: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Andre Russell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

