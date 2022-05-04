"Kagiso Rabada is the life of Punjab's bowling" - Aakash Chopra picks PBKS pacer as his Player of the Match for IPL 2022 clash vs GT

Aakash Chopra has picked Kagiso Rabada as his Player of the Match for Tuesday's (May 3) IPL 2022 encounter between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Rabada registered figures of 4/33 as PBKS restricted Hardik Pandya's side to a score of 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Kings went on to register an easy eight-wicket win with four overs to spare.

While reviewing the PBKS-GT clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Rabada, saying:

"My Player of the Match brought out Gujarat Titans' batting issues to the fore, his name is Kagiso Rabada. To be fair, Punjab's bowling is alright. You don't include them in the list of very good bowling attacks but Kagiso Rabada is the life of Punjab's bowling and the life did amazingly well."

The former India cricketer reckons the Delhi Capitals might be regretting not retaining the Proteas pacer. Chopra observed:

"He is an amazing bowler. His last year was not that good because of which Delhi (Capitals) did not retain him. Delhi's loss, Punjab's gain, how well he is bowling."

The Capitals opted to retain Anrich Nortje ahead of Rabada. The call has hit them hard, with the former having played just one match thus far due to an injury.

"He is the one big threat" - Aakash Chopra questions Wriddhiman Saha's tactics against Kagiso Rabada

Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed while trying to play a big shot [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about Rabada's dismissals, Aakash Chopra was critical of Wriddhiman Saha's approach against the Punjab Kings' premier bowler. He explained:

"Wriddhiman Saha at the start, why was Wriddhiman Saha hitting, you had hit a six and a four, you were batting well, Shubman had already gotten out, you have to play and he (Rabada) is the one big threat and he gets out to him."

The reputed commentator concluded by highlighting that Rabada's potency increases further on a massive ground like the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chopra stated:

"After that, he dismisses Tewatia and Rashid Khan as well. He was also on a hat-trick. Four wickets in four overs. Kagiso Rabada is a gun bowler, his stature grows even more on such a big ground."

Rabada, with 17 scalps to his credit, is now joint-second with Kuldeep Yadav and T Natarajan in the Purple Cap race. The trio are just a couple of wickets behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who has accounted for 19 dismissals thus far.

