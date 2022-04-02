"One day you will score 200 and you might fold up for 125 on another day" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' batting approach against KKR

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the all-out attacking batting approach adopted by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) can either take them to a massive score or leave them down in the dumps.

The PBKS batters looked to bring their dominant game to the fore after being inserted into bat in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although they got off to a rollicking start, they kept losing wickets regularly and were eventually bowled out for just 137 runs.

Aakash Chopra reflected on the Punjab Kings' batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about their all-or-nothing approach:

"Punjab will keep on hitting - whether it is Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan or Raj Angad Bawa. They go after the ball. The flip side of that story is that one day you will score 200 and you might fold up for 125 on another day."

The former India cricketer added that the prospect of defending a target in dewy conditions also forces the side batting first to be ultra-aggressive. Chopra observed:

"Secondly, when you are batting first, it is difficult because you feel dew will come later, you have to hit a lot and you end up losing your way completely. That is what happened here."

The Punjab Kings smashed 62 runs in the powerplay overs but lost three wickets in the process. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, in particular, was looking to play a big shot off almost every delivery and lost his wicket after hitting Shivam Mavi for a four and three sixes off consecutive balls.

"Do not let go of this template" - Aakash Chopra wants the Punjab Kings to continue playing aggressively

The Punjab Kings have a plethora of big-hitters in their side [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra wants the Punjab Kings to stick to their fearless batting approach. He reasoned:

"My request for Punjab is - do not let go of this template. Just continue to play in this fashion. You might get out early on an odd occasion but it does not matter because when you hit, you will score 200-odd runs, you have that kind of team. Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal - they will 100% fire. So there is a lot of firepower there, hopefully things will start falling in place for them."

The renowned commentator concluded by highlighting the selection dilemma the Punjab Kings might have once Jonny Bairstow is available for selection. Chopra explained:

"One big question will be that once Bairstow becomes available, who will go out? Bhanuka is batting beautifully, Liam Livingstone isn't really living up to the billing but he is their sixth bowling option. Odean Smith is too expensive, he hits sixes but gets hit a lot as well."

Bairstow has joined the PBKS camp and is likely to be available for their next match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Rajapaksa might have to make way for him, despite the two blazing knocks the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter has played.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should Jonny Bairstow replace in the Punjab Kings playing XI? Bhanuka Rajapaksa Liam Livingstone 44 votes so far