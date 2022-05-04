"Liam Livingstone sent one ball to the moon" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' chase vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded Liam Livingstone for playing a blazing knock, which included a massive six among the three he hit, during the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) run chase in Tuesday's (May 3) IPL 2022 encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Livingstone smoked an unbeaten 30 off 10 balls, with his 117-meter six being the talk of the town. His explosive knock helped PBKS chase down the 144-run target with four overs to spare.

While reflecting on the Punjab Kings' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said the following about Livingstone's knock:

"Punjab handed Gujarat a convincing defeat, Liam Livingstone sent one ball to the moon. A 117-meter six, who does like that? He hit 30 runs off 10 balls, three sixes, what a player. Liam has only one rule - hit the white ball hard and send it out of the stadium, he is that kind of a player."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was also all praise for Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Chopra observed:

"Bhanuka Rajapaksa - what a beautiful story. When he was picked in the auction, everyone was asking who is he? After that, when he got opportunities at the start, he batted well. Then he was dropped when Bairstow became available."

Chopra pointed out that Rajapaksa's belligerent knock took the pressure off Shikhar Dhawan and allowed the Punjab Kings opener to play himself in. He explained:

"But Jonny didn't fire and he (Rajapaksa) was called back, given another chance to bat at No. 3 courtesy Mayank Agarwal pushing himself down at No. 5 and he grabbed it. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's innings allowed Shikhar Dhawan to play the anchor's role."

Rajapaksa smashed 40 runs off 28 deliveries, a knock studded with five fours and a six. He strung together an 87-run partnership with Dhawan for the second wicket after the Punjab Kings lost Jonny Bairstow's wicket early in their chase.

"You can crucify me if I don't talk about Gabbar" - Aakash Chopra on Shikhar Dhawan's knock for the Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan shepherded the Punjab Kings innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also had a word of praise for Dhawan for playing according to the demands of the situation. He elaborated:

"You can crucify me if I don't talk about Gabbar. There was might in the opposition bowling attack - Shami, Lockie, Alzarri, Pradeep Sangwan and then Rashid Khan. Here, Jonny came and went. He carried his bat through. It is not necessary for you to do all the hitting, the guy at the other end is doing that, you just stay there."

Dhawan top-scored for the Punjab Kings with an unbeaten 53-ball 62. He was content to play the waiting game while Rajapaksa and Livingstone took the attack to the Titans' bowlers.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Liam Livingstone better his 117-meters six record in IPL 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna