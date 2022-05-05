“There have been some bizarre tactics” - Aakash Chopra puzzled with DC’s bowling plans in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has been bemused with Delhi Capitals’ (DC) bowling tactics in IPL 2022. He pointed out that bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel sometimes do not complete their quota of four overs even when they are having a good day.

Delhi are presently in seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table. They have won only four of their nine matches. DC have a big game coming up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May). A loss could severely hurt their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Previewing the match, Chopra said that Delhi need to adopt better tactics when it comes to their bowling. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained:

“There have been some bizarre tactics from Delhi when it comes to bowling. On some days, Kuldeep Yadav doesn’t complete his overs, on other days Shardul Thakur doesn’t. Sometimes Axar Patel's overs are left behind. I can’t understand which bowler is going to bowl how many overs for DC. Request the team to give four overs to the bowlers who are doing well.”

The 44-year-old added that he wants to see one change in the bowling department if possible, saying:

“I am only advocating one change for Delhi. If Khaleel Ahmed is available, he must play instead of Chetan Sakariya.”

Khaleel Ahmed, 24, has had an impressive IPL 2022 campaign. In six matches, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 17.27 and an economy rate of 7.92.

“Shaw needs to be careful against the short ball” - Aakash Chopra’s warning for DC opener

Shifting focus to DC's batting, Chopra warned opener Prithvi Shaw to be mindful of the short ball. While the 22-year-old has played some impressive knocks, he has had his struggles against the rising ball. Predicting that SRH bowlers would target him in his weak areas, Chopra said:

“Prithvi Shaw needs to be careful against the short ball. Marco Jansen will also try to bounce him out. His stats against left-arm pacers are 50-50.”

The former cricketer, however, predicted a good outing for the DC batters and concluded:

“I am sure David Warner is going to score runs. Mitchell Marsh is batting well. I feel he will score too. Rishabh Pant is also due. I have a feeling this top four is going to fire."

Delhi went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six runs in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 196, they were held to 189 for seven as none of their batters could score a half-century, with skipper Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 44.

