"Lucknow Super Giants' batting order is more flexible than gymnasts" - Aakash Chopra questions Stoinis and Holder's batting positions

Aakash Chopra has questioned the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for constantly shuffling their batting order in IPL 2022.

LSG sent Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni ahead of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder while chasing a 182-run target in last night's Indian Premier encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The decision left Stoinis and Holder with too much to do in the end and they lost the match by 18 runs.

Aakash Chopra reflected on the Lucknow Super Giants' run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He had the following to say about Krunal Pandya, who was elevated in the batting order:

"Lucknow's batting order is more flexible than gymnasts. They sent Krunal Pandya here, which was not a bad option, because Wanindu Hasaranga will come in the middle, Maxi (Maxwell) was bowling and the ball was stopping a little. Krunal was hitting the ball really well. There is no doubt that Krunal Pandya is a quality player and when you gave him an opportunity, he batted very well."

However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player was surprised by the Lucknow Super Giants' call to hold back Stoinis. Chopra elaborated:

"After that, Deepak Hooda comes and then Ayush Badoni. You sent everyone and after that comes Marcus Stoinis. It is slightly beyond my understanding, he was sent too low down the order. He did start hitting but the players are finished from the other end."

Chopra was also critical of Holder's batting position. He explained:

"The point is not that he got to bat in the 15th over, you also need someone to hit sixes from the other end. And then when everything was over, you sent Holder. He also hit decently but the batting order is changed too much. I personally don't like a strategic chase, you will win this battle from the front and not from behind."

Hooda and Badoni scored a total of 26 runs off 27 deliveries, which put the Lucknow Super Giants behind the eight ball. Stoinis (24 off 15) and Holder (16 off 9) did play some big shots but it was too little, too late.

"That was actually a very very good wicket" - Aakash Chopra on Quinton de Kock's early dismissal for the Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock edged a catch to Glenn Maxwell at first slip [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the start of the Lucknow Super Giants innings, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey's early dismissals set them back. He observed:

"Quinton de Kock and Rahul had to run quickly. Quinton de Kock was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood with an outstanding delivery, Test-match line and length to get the outside edge and Maxwell takes the catch. That was actually a very very good wicket. Manish Pandey, who came to bat at No. 3, was also dismissed while playing a pull shot."

Josh Hazlewood got rid of both De Kock and Pandey to reduce the Lucknow Super Giants to a score of 33/2 at the end of the fifth over. KL Rahul then edged Harshal Patel to Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets to further dent their hopes of chasing down the target.

Edited by Sai Krishna