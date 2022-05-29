"Rajasthan Royals have only a couple of worries" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's side's prospects in IPL 2022 final

Aakash Chopra reckons Rajasthan Royals (RR) do not have too many concerns heading into their IPL 2022 final clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday.

The Royals have a well-balanced unit, with enough might in both batting and bowling. They finished second in the points table despite Sanju Samson losing the most of the tosses in the league phase.

While previewing the RR-GT clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Royals would hope that the law of averages does not catch up with Jos Buttler. He observed:

"Rajasthan Royals have only a couple of worries. One is the law of averages, the way Jos (Buttler) is firing in the playoffs till now, if he fires again, there is no discussion required. If Jos plays, the boss will play, then that's it."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player expects Samson to play a captain's knock for the Royals. Chopra said:

"Sanju Samson doesn't do the same thing against Rashid that he does against Wanindu Hasaranga. So I am expecting him to play that captain's knock once again; I have more expectations from both captains today."

Samson has amassed 444 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.50 this season. However, he has scored just a couple of fifties and will hope to play a substantial knock in the final.

"Devdutt Padikkal is a very important player" - Aakash Chopra on other key players for Rajasthan Royals

Devdutt Padikkal has given a decent account of himself in the middle order [P/C: iplt20.com]

While hoping for a big knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakash Chopra picked Devdutt Padikkal as a key batter for the Royals. He explained:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing those explosive knocks of 15-25 runs; he is capable of a big knock, but I am waiting. Devdutt Padikkal - I think important game for him because one or two wickets might fall early in this match. Devdutt Padikkal is a very important player, especially if they are batting first."

The renowned commentator concluded by observing that Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to have a bigger role with the ball than with the bat, saying:

"The bowling is going very good till now. I am expecting Yuzi Chahal to pick wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin will have a lot of lefties in front of him - you will see David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Matthew Wade. He might get to bowl more, but there are fewer chances of him getting to bat."

Ashwin has been used as a floater in Rajasthan Royals' batting order. However, with the top order delivering the goods in the two playoff game, he has not been required to showcase his prowess with the bat.

