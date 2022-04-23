"This could have been your game Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra says Delhi Capitals captain's mode of dismissal is slightly concerning

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rishabh Pant's mode of dismissal in the IPL 2022 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday is slightly concerning.

Pant scored a breezy 44 off 24 deliveries, with the help of four fours and two sixes. The DC captain got a reprieve when Yuzvendra Chahal failed to hold on to a tough catch off Prasidh Krishna but was brilliantly caught by Devdutt Padikkal in the same over after playing another airy-fairy shot.

While reflecting on the Capitals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said about Pant's dismissal:

"Rishabh Pant was playing well. The way he got out, I have got a slight bit of a concern. He had got almost half a life in that over and another one before that as well. He was playing with danger. If he had stayed till the end, you lost by 15 runs, you could have won this match. This could have been your game Rishabh Pant."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that Pant should have shown a little more restraint. Chopra observed:

"The wait is still on for a big knock. One more time went up in the air - Devdutt Padikkal took a very good catch - but it left a little bit to be desired. I felt that Rishabh Pant will take this match deeper."

Rishabh Pant is yet to score a half-century for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Although he has gotten off to starts, the mercurial batter has not played any game-defining knocks.

"You say the law of averages will catch them some time" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' explosive start

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw carted the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the start of Delhi Capitals' innings, Aakash Chopra highlighted that David Warner and Prithvi Shaw gave them a blazing start. He elaborated:

"Delhi started amazingly. They reached 207 in the end but David Warner comes at the start along with Prithvi Shaw. You say the law of averages will catch them some time but the way they started, I said no one is taking the name of getting out. There Prasidh Krishna dismissed Warner in an interesting fashion. Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin, that was a good wicket."

While lauding Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell's efforts with the bat, the reputed commentator was critical of the latter's slot in Delhi Capitals' batting order. Chopra explained:

"Lalit Yadav batted well, he was very very good. But I didn't understand one more thing. Rovman Powell - he plays as a pure batter, he is an overseas player whom you bought at a huge price. Don't play him if you feel he cannot bat. You sent him so late. He got you so close and that's where I felt that DC missed a trick."

Powell was sent out to bat at the No. 8 position for Delhi Capitals, even after Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. Although the big-hitting Jamaican smashed 36 runs off 15 deliveries, it was not enough to take the Capitals across the finish line, with a slightly dubious umpiring decision not helping their cause either.

