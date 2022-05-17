"Ego actually came in the way" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant's dismissal during Delhi Capitals' innings vs PBKS in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels Rishabh Pant's ego contributed to his dismissal during Monday's (May 16) IPL 2022 clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Pant, who scored just seven runs, hit Liam Livingstone for a six but was stumped off the very next delivery while going for another big hit. However, the Capitals still reached a reasonable score of 159/7 and went on to win the match by 17 runs.

While reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' batting effort in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was critical of Pant's batting position and his shot selection. He explained:

"There are some decisions which I don't understand. Lalit Yadav was sent up the order, why? Rishabh Pant, you come to bat. He (Yadav) played 21 balls for 24 runs. You (Pant) have to bat, you hit a six and are left dumbfounded on the next ball. Ego actually came in the way because a lot of overs were left. You wanted to hit Liam Livingstone out of the stadium."

Speaking about the start of the Delhi Capitals' innings, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted that the franchise had gotten off to the worst possible start. He observed:

"David Warner was dismissed off the first ball. When you get such a start, it seemed they (PBKS) had struck a lottery. You get Livingstone to bowl and he gets out there, this is a phenomenal start to the game."

Warner fell for a golden duck, caught by Rahul Chahar at backward point while trying to drive a slightly wide delivery from Liam Livingstone.

"Yeh Sarfaraz dhoka nahin dega" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sarfaraz Khan's knock for the Delhi Capitals

Sarfaraz Khan played some unconventional shots during his innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Sarfaraz Khan and Mitchell Marsh for playing substantial knocks for the Delhi Capitals. He elaborated:

"But after that Sarfaraz, yeh Sarfaraz dhoka nahin dega. He batted very well, different types of shots, fours and sixes. Mitchell Marsh was anyway batting well but wickets started to fall after that, which was bound to happen because there was turn on the pitch."

The renowned commentator also had a word of praise for Axar Patel for taking the Delhi Capitals to a fighting score. He said:

"Rovman Powell, he disappointed a little. It is good that Axar kept on fighting. He made 17 runs, very important runs. If these 17 were not scored, you wouldn't have reached 159."

With Monday's win, the Delhi Capitals have jumped to the fourth spot in the IPL 2022 points table. A win in their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) is likely to guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh