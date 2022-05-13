"Virat Kohli has scored one half-century, Rohit Sharma has not even scored that" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' problems in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pinpointed Rohit Sharma's barren run with the bat as one of the problem areas for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022.

Rohit, who was dismissed for 18 in Thursday's (May 12) IPL 2022 encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has failed to score a fifty in the tournament thus far. The Mumbai Indians skipper has aggregated 218 runs at a dismal average of 18.16 in the 12 matches the franchise has played.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted Rohit's underwhelming performances with the bat as one of the Mumbai Indians' stumbling blocks in IPL 2022. He explained:

"There are one-and-a-half to two dozen problems if you ask me. Rohit hasn't scored runs. He hasn't scored even one half-century. We are discussing so much that Virat Kohli's year hasn't been good but he has scored one half-century, Rohit Sharma has not even scored that. It seemed at times that the vintage Rohit is back, but not to be."

The former India cricketer added that Ishan Kishan has also lacked the required consistency at the top of the order. Chopra observed:

"Ishan Kishan - only glimpses. One 80, then a fifty, one 40, then one fifty in between and that's it. So, this team didn't play that good cricket at all, they have been troubled."

Kishan has scored 327 runs at a slightly below-par average of 29.72 in IPL 2022 thus far. He has scored three half-centuries but has not been his dominant best, having a strike rate of just 117.20.

"Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Ishan Kishan for the second time" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' chase

Ishan Kishan was caught behind off Mukesh Choudhary's bowling [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Mumbai Indians' chase against CSK, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kishan and Rohit were dismissed cheaply again. He elaborated:

"They were chasing 97 runs and in the first over itself Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Ishan Kishan for the second time in this season. Rohit Sharma was playing well, hit three-four fours and Simarjeet dismisses him as well."

While questioning Daniel Sams' elevation in the batting order, the reputed commentator was all praise for Tilak Varma's consistent performances for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. Chopra stated:

"Daniel Sams - surprise surprise, comes at No. 3 for the first time in his T20 career. Why did he come, I don't know? Mukesh Choudhary dismisses him and then Tristan Stubbs as well. But the total was small, the runs were scored in the end. Tilak Varma - he has been that guy who has done well consistently. He is the biggest positive in this team's bad campaign. He has maintained that standard."

Varma is the Mumbai Indians' highest run-getter in IPL 2022, his 368 runs coming at an impressive average of 40.88 and a decent strike rate of 132.85. Rohit Sharma even mentioned that the youngster is likely to be seen donning the Indian colors in all formats pretty soon.

