“Sandeep Sharma could be more than a handful” - Aakash Chopra suggests 1 change in PBKS line up for IPL 2022 clash vs DC

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that pacer Sandeep Sharma might be a better option than left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Monday’s IPL 2022 clash. Chopra explained that Brar might not make much of an impact considering the number of left-handers in Delhi’s batting line-up.

Punjab will take on Delhi in a crucial encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both PBKS and DC are on 12 points each after 12 games and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra backed Sharma to return to the playing XI in place of Brar. He stated:

“Harpreet Brar played the last match but will Punjab stick with him for Monday’s match? If you look at Delhi’s line-up, you will find (left-handers) David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel as well. They might be thinking about whether to continue with him or bring back Sandeep Sharma. In the match-ups, Sandeep Sharma could be more than a handful.”

Brar returned with figures of one for 33 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), claiming the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Sharma, meanwhile, has played five matches this season, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.65.

“Rishi Dhawan has been a revelation” - Aakash Chopra on PBKS medium pacer

During the discussion, Chopra also praised medium pacer Rishi Dhawan for doing an impressive job with the ball. He said:

“Rishi Dhawan has been a revelation the way he has bowled. He is not quick but he does his job and he has been doing that very well. The bowling has come together quite nicely. If Brar and Rishi Dhawan or Dhawan and Sandeep Sharma, whoever plays, do their job, then I think this team will do well. Also, if they score runs consistently with the bat, Punjab’s story will be even better.”

Dhawan has claimed six wickets in five matches at an average of 23.17 and an economy rate of 8.18. Kagiso Rabada has been PBKS' most successful bowler this season so far. In 11 matches, he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 16.38 and an economy rate of 8.39.

