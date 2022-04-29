"Life has given him another chance and he has grabbed it with both hands" - Aakash Chopra on Umesh Yadav's spell against Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra has lauded Umesh Yadav for bowling an excellent spell during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) run chase in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yadav registered figures of 3/24 in his four-over spell as KKR tried to defend a 147-run target. However, his efforts went in vain as Rishabh Pant's side won the match by four wickets with an over to spare.

While reflecting on thr Delhi Capitals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Yadav's spell for KKR with the ball. He elaborated:

"Life has given him (Umesh) another chance and he has grabbed it with both hands because no one wanted to buy him, he was not sold in the first round. He used to be with Delhi and was sold at the base price this time. From the time he has got the chance here, the second chance in his life, he has turned it around."

The former India cricketer highlighted that Yadav broke the back of the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup. Chopra explained:

"When you are defending 146 what do you need to do? I will say pick up a wicket with the first ball and Umesh Yadav did that. Prithvi Shaw - he had hit five fifties in his last seven innings against this team, dismissed him off the first ball, what a brilliant catch he took. After that, he took more wickets. He dismissed David Warner and Pant, 3/24 in four overs."

Yadav took a superb return catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw off the very first delivery of the Delhi Capitals' innings. The Vidarbha speedster returned to get rid of David Warner and Rishabh Pant in his second spell to raise KKR's hopes of a win.

"What was he doing?" - Aakash Chopra on Mitchell Marsh's knock during Delhi Capitals' chase

Mitchell Marsh tried to play an aggressive shot off almost every delivery [P/C: iplt20.com]

While lauding David Warner's knock during the Delhi Capitals' chase, Aakash Chopra was critical of Mitchell Marsh's approach. He observed:

"Umesh Yadav did pick up wickets but before that David Warner had made crucial runs. You will think about Mitchell Marsh - What was he doing? Did no one tell you that you are not chasing 185 but 146?"

The renowned commentator also praised Axar Patel and Rovman Powell for helping the Delhi Capitals register a win after Pant's dismissal. Chopra said:

"When Pant's wicket fell, I felt a little turmoil had been spread because Lalit Yadav was going very slow. But there Axar came and played a very important knock. Then came Rovman Powell and he destroyed them (KKR), he was absolutely brilliant."

Patel scored 24 runs off 17 balls before he was found short of his crease while taking a tight second run. Powell smoked an unbeaten 33 off just 16 deliveries to take the Capitals across the finish line.

