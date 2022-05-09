“How many chances would you give to Pollard?” - Aakash Chopra suggests replacement for MI all-rounder for remaining IPL 2022 matches

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has advised the Mumbai Indians (MI) to drop struggling all-rounder Kieron Pollard from the playing XI and bring in young Dewald Brevis for the remaining IPL 2022 matches. Chopra opined that Pollard had ample opportunities and carrying on with him would be a futile exercise.

Pollard, 34, has played a massive role in Mumbai’s dominance in the IPL over the years. However, the former West Indies limited-overs captain has struggled for runs in the ongoing edition.

Critics are wondering whether the franchise will give the big-hitter another chance when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, 9 May. Sharing his views, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“All of a sudden, Mumbai are looking like a good side now. But one change is imminent. Kieron Pollard should go and Dewald Brevis should come in. How many chances would you give to Pollard? He has just not been scoring runs. His bowling could be useful on this surface but you wouldn’t pick him in the team for his bowling. So I think the time has come to say tata bye bye to Pollard.”

The West Indian star, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has 129 runs to his name from 10 IPL 2022 matches at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 109.32.

“MI are looking very sorted at this point” - Aakash Chopra

Although Mumbai became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race, they have found belated form in IPL 2022. The franchise have won their last two matches against strong sides like the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Analyzing Mumbai’s mini-renaissance, Chopra stated:

“Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma found some form in the last game. You can expect them to score runs. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been very good right through the tournament while Tim David has come in and hit those big sixes. With Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith, the bowling is also looking good. MI are looking very sorted at this point. It didn’t look like that earlier in the tournament.”

After defeating RR by five wickets to break their losing streak, Mumbai pulled off a heist against GT, coming from behind to clinch the contest by five runs.

