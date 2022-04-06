"What exactly is happening, I don't know" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's run-out during RCB's chase against RR

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Virat Kohli was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) run chase in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kohli set off for a non-existent run when David Willey played the ball to the leg side. He was found just short of the crease by Sanju Samson's throw to Yuzvendra Chahal at the non-striker's end.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on RCB's run chase against RR. He said the following about Kohli's dismissal:

"Willey played the ball on the leg side, there was no run. Virat Kohli goes halfway and then comes back. I mean but why, because Willey did not move at all, so it was not his fault at all. You never see Virat Kohli getting run out like that, I don't even remember the last time he got run out. What exactly is happening, I don't know."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player also pointed out that Kohli did not make his utmost effort to avoid getting run out. Chopra explained:

"When he was getting run out, he didn't put in the dive, he tried by stretching but didn't put his life. It was strange, it was bizarre, it is so unlike Kohli but we are saying for the last six months that it is so unlike Kohli."

Aakash Chopra added that Sherfane Rutherford might have played his last match for RCB this season. He reasoned:

"Willey gets out off the next ball and then Sherfane Rutherford gets out after some time. He has said that he is not out from here but from the team itself because Glenn Maxwell will be available from the next match, he will play and Sherfane Rutherford will only be seen in the dugout."

Rutherford managed just five runs before he was brilliantly caught by Navdeep Saini off Trent Boult's bowling. He did score a crucial 28 in RCB's last match against KKR but is likely to make way for Glenn Maxwell.

"Anuj Rawat looked decent while he lasted" - Aakash Chopra on the positives in the RCB batting

Anuj Rawat played some enterprising shots during his 26-run innings [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a decent start before Yuzvendra Chahal spun his web of magic. He observed:

"Anuj Rawat looked decent while he lasted. Faf du Plessis - it was a good opening partnership and then wickets fell one after the other. Yuzi Chahal was saying - you didn't take me, no problem."

While naming Dinesh Karthik as the star performer for RCB, the renowned commentator also showered praise on Shahbaz Ahmed. Chopra stated:

"Shahbaz was batting at No. 6, he had not bowled a single over and you feel halfway through why you are playing this match. But when he got the chance, how well he batted, right from the first ball."

Ahmed scored 45 runs off 26 deliveries and strung together a 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Karthik. The duo's knocks helped RCB chase down the 170-run target in the final over to register their second win of the tournament.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli score a half-century in RCB's next match? Yes No 0 votes so far