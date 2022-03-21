"Get him to open the bowling as well as batting" - Aakash Chopra wants SRH to make the most of Washington Sundar in IPL 2022 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has urged Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to use Washington Sundar heavily in the powerplay across both innings. The all-rounder is currently training with the squad ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

The versatile all-rounder was bagged by SRH at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month for a price of ₹8.75 crore. The 22-year-old is well-known for opening the bowling despite being an off-spinner due to the control over his line and length.

While generally deployed in the lower middle-order, the former U-19 player has batted at the top of the order at the state level in the past.

Naming Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar as his opening pair for SRH for IPL 2022, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Tripathi should open the innings. I think he will have a great season, he generally plays well and he should be used as an opener. There might be a temptation to play him down the order, because their middle order is full of overseas players.

"Instead of Abhishek Sharma, why not Washington Sundar as an opener? He bats well, he is a proper player. He is not a death batter in T20 cricket. I don't have any expectations from him in the lower order, especially in T20s. You want to make the best use of him, get him to open the bowling as well as batting."

In the opening match of IPL 2021, Washington Sundar opened the batting with Virat Kohli in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal. The youngster struggled on the slow Chepauk surface and was dismissed for just 10 runs.

Chopra included the overseas trio of Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran in the SRH middle order. Coming to the latter half of the playing XI, the former India batter wants SRH to persist with Abdul Samad as their chief finisher.

Chopra said:

"Abdul Samad at No.6, give him a lot of chances because you have retained him, so give those opportunities as well. Abhishek Sharma at No.7. These two can actually be shuffled at No.6 and 7.

"Then Jansen at No.8 and then Gopal at No.9. Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar to complete the playing XI. Not a bad team, it is not a gun team, but not down in the dumps as well."

SRH had a dismal campaign last time around, finishing bottom of the table. The franchise could only secure three wins over the course of the two-legged campaign.

"SRH could have done better at the auctions" - Aakash Chopra

The former cricketer believes that the performances of overseas players could decide SRH's fate in the points table. He predicted a mid-table finish for the 2016 IPL champions and believes the overseas players will have to perform exceedingly well to earn a playoff spot. Chopra said:

"I don't see Umran Malik making it into the playing XI from the word go. I'll go with Tyagi, Bhuvi, and Natarajan. Their biggest challenges are their overseas batters and inexperienced finishers."

Chopra concluded:

"If they play really well, they can make it to the playoffs, otherwise, I see a mid-table finish for SRH. In hindsight, they could have done better at the auctions."

The Orange Army will open their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava