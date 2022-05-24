"He is that joker in the pack" - Aakash Chopra says Wriddhiman Saha has punched above his weight for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra feels Wriddhiman Saha could be a surprise game-changer for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Saha has amassed 312 runs at an excellent average of 39.00 in the nine matches he has played for the Titans in IPL 2022, giving Hardik Pandya's side flying starts. They will hope that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has recovered fully from the hamstring injury he suffered in their last league stage fixture.

While reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' batting order in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Saha:

"Wriddhiman Saha is in good form. He knows this ground. You will expect from him but it will not be easy to score runs if the ball swings a lot because he plays across the line and there are chances of getting out in that. I think he has punched above his weight. He is that joker in the pack, which means surprise package, who can change everything."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player picked Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya as the keys to the Gujarat Titans' success. Chopra elaborated:

"Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will both have to score runs if this team has to win. The chances will go down if either of them gets out early and the team will hit rock bottom if both get out. They are the heart and heartbeat of this team."

Pandya (413) and Gill (403) are the Titans' top run-getters in IPL 2022. The GT skipper was the Player of the Match in their league phase fixture against the Royals.

"They are not your bankers" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' middle order of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia

David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have played a few match-winning knocks [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that the Gujarat Titans cannot rely on David Miller and Rahul Tewatia on the seamer-friendly Eden Gardens surface. He observed:

"You can expect from David Miller and Rahul Tewatia on this pitch but they are not your bankers. Their year has been good but if you are 25/3, which can happen, then you will struggle."

The commentator also asked the Gujarat Titans to drop Matthew Wade and play both Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph in their pace attack. Chopra stated:

"One change should be there, say thank you tata bye-bye to Matthew Wade and bring Sai Sudharsan, drop Sai Kishore and bring Lockie Ferguson. I think that is the team that they should be playing. Go with an all-out gun attack."

Wade has struggled in IPL 2022, having managed just 114 runs at a lowly average of 14.25. Sai Sudharsan, on the other hand, has scored 145 runs at an impressive average of 36.25 in the five matches he has played.

