"The maturity is yet to come" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Rajasthan Royals' loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 final

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Yashasvi Jaiswal's immaturity contributed to his dismissal during the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batting effort against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final.

Jaiswal pulled a Yash Dayal delivery straight down Sai Kishore's throat at deep square leg after having gotten off to a blazing start. The Rajasthan Royals ended up posting a below-par score of 130/9 on the board, which was chased down by the Titans with relative ease.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Jaiswal's dismissal:

"The start was not bad although there was some sideways movement. Yashasvi did not score any runs in the first 6-8 balls but after that, he hit sixes. But after that, he throws away his wicket, he gets a little too excited. The maturity is yet to come because a fielder was placed in the deep and it is not a small ground."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player pointed out that Jos Buttler was trying to play the waiting game at the other end. He explained:

"Jos was playing almost run-a-ball. He was staying there, he knew batting was not easy but he shouldn't get out, that if he stays there he can do the same thing that he did in Kolkata, if they can get to 160-170, there they scored 190."

Buttler was circumspect almost throughout his knock and might have intended to take the attack to the GT bowlers towards the latter stages of the Rajasthan Royals innings. However, much to his dismay, he was caught behind after getting an outside edge to a Hardik Pandya delivery after having scored 39 runs.

"Sanju played a bad shot" - Aakash Chopra on the other Rajasthan Royals batters

Aakash Chopra was critical of the shot Sanju Samson played that led to his dismissal. He elaborated:

"Sanju played a bad shot. He will regret it once he looks back, a better shot is expected. He had scored 14 runs off 11 balls, hit two fours. He went for another glory shot and got out, the story turned bad there."

While observing that Devdutt Padikkal looked out of sorts in the middle, the renowned commentator added that Shimron Hetmyer could also not take the Rajasthan Royals to a decent total. He stated:

"Devdutt Padikkal came, he just could not time the ball well. He was absolutely struggling and Rashid dismissed him. When Jos was dismissed, the story changed. Shimron Hetmyer threatened for some time but he also got out. Only 130 were there on the board."

However, Chopra acknowledged that the 131-run target could have posed a greater challenge for the Titans had Yuzvendra Chahal held on to Shubman Gill's catch before the GT opener had opened his account.

Chopra reasoned that the Rajasthan Royals dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade cheaply thereafter. He added that the early arrival of David Miller at the crease might have changed the story.

