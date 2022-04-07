"Age is just a number, so why would you worry?" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik's chances of India comeback amid IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that even at the age of 36, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik can still make a comeback to the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Karthik has shown tremendous composure under pressure this season. He has played the role of a finisher to perfection for RCB, scoring 90 runs so far at a staggering strike rate of 204.55 and is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained that age should not be a factor when considering Dinesh Karthik's future in the Indian team. He said:

"Actually he is working really well and age is just a number. So why would you worry? If someone is playing well then how does age matter? The one big tick is that the number at which he is batting that's where your need is."

However, according to Chopra, what could go against the 36-year-old is his competition with the likes of Hardik Pandya for the same spot. On this, he said:

"But you will also need to see who his competitors are. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant would be your No. 4, 5, 6. Deepak Hooda is also a contender because he bowls a bit of off-spin too. But if he keeps on playing like this, you can keep him in your thoughts."

KKR, RR will do well as tournament progresses because of good spinners: Aakash Chopra

The pitches in Mumbai and Pune have so far been fresh and have been aiding the faster bowlers. However, Aakash Chopra believes that as the heat increases and the tournament progresses, the pitches could get slower and teams with good spinners will do well then.

Chopra feels spinners like Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will make Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) even more dangerous on slower pitches. He stated:

"(When asked about who will do well as tournament progresses) Whoever has good spinners. Kolkata, even Rajasthan because they have two Indian spinners. I think in Royal Challengers Bangalore too, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel will grow in stature as the game becomes slower."

Speaking about the batting might of the teams, Aakash Chopra likes the look of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to the depth and the power-hitting ability that they possess. However, the batting of Gujarat Titans (GT), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) doesn't give the 44-year-old that confidence.

On this, Chopra asserted:

"In batting, I like Lucknow Super Giants a lot. They have depth as well has power-hitting ability. I also like Punjab Kings because they have two Indians at top and then with Bairstow, Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan, anyone can do the hitting and you also have Odean Smith as the finisher. I am not liking the batting of Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai also have an okayish batting."

The juggernaut of the IPL 2022 season continues with LSG taking on DC tonight.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee