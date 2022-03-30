IPL 2022: Akash Deep age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore have given an opportunity to young pacer Akash Deep in the absence of Josh Hazlewood. The rising star could not impress much on his IPL debut against the Punjab Kings. However, he picked up two crucial wickets for RCB in their second IPL 2022 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Playing at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Deep opened his account by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer caught and bowled. Soon after, he sent Nitish Rana to the dressing room.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer did concede 35 runs in his three overs at an economy rate of 11.67, his double strike helped the team gain momentum in their battle against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Akash is trending on social media after taking two wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler.

Akash Deep age

Akash was born on December 15, 1996. As of March 30, 2022, he is 25 years and 105 days old.

Hometown

Deep was born in Dehri, Bihar. He represents the Bengal team at the domestic level.

Akash Deep salary

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed the uncapped Indian all-rounder at his base price of ₹20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

Akash Deep T20 stats

As mentioned above, Deep made his IPL debut last week against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. He is playing his second match in his IPL career against the Kolkata Knight Riders right now. The fast bowler has three IPL wickets to his name so far.

Talking about his stats in domestic T20 matches, the Bengal pacer has picked up 27 wickets in 22 matches. His best figures are 4/35 while his economy rate in the shortest format of the game has been 6.66.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar