"And they said Jos Buttler will outscore Virat Kohli!" - Fans troll Buttler, Samson for slow batting against KKR in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler (L) and Sanju Samson failed to maintain a decent strike rate against KKR. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 02, 2022 10:07 PM IST
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were among the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters who struggled to time the ball for a large part of their IPL 2022 innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The pitch was two-paced and the slower balls and cutters from the KKR bowlers gripped, which made it difficult for the batters to put away.

Buttler has arguably been Rajasthan's best batter this season. However, he was slow to get off the blocks and didn't make the most use of the powerplay, despite knowing that it would only get tougher to bat as the ball gets softer.

Sanju Samson scored his half-century in just 38 balls but struggled with a potential back injury towards the end of his innings. A late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer gave the Royals a fighting total of 152/5 in their 20 overs.

However, fans on Twitter slammed Jos Buttler and Samson for not cashing in on better batting conditions. Here are some of the reactions:

buttler 22 from 25 but won’t be trolled as he isn’t KLR
Jos Buttler, you aren’t going to break his record https://t.co/KXvdEfcTDT
Buttler scored below 100 SR !!! ? https://t.co/q9XiA98m7m
Funny how people really thought buttler was going to break kohli's unbelievable runs. It's one mad season, to be that consistent throughout is crazy.
I see that Jos Buttler has been doing his best Kane Williamson impression while I was napping.#IPL2022
Jos Buttler submitted the application form in academy with his marvellous Tuktuk inning but he have to give some more performance like this to win our heart😎👍 #KKRvRR https://t.co/J1W0gYJ7ps
Contact me if you want the best player from opposition to fail. Today I made Buttler my VC. God bless Andre Russell today.
we Virat Kohli fans are more concern about jos buttler's wicket than any other team in ipl ,the less he plays, the more happy we are 😂 https://t.co/mg885H0d0a
Even with Buttler's ability to catch up, consistently going at a SR of well under 100 for first 15-20 balls is very risky. His great form currently means he can catch up more often than not, but when he's shorter of form this approach will lead to a lot of negative impact knocks.
Team #RR is having too many problems. They don’t have another good opener like #Buttler to score 70 runs in 6 overs. They don’t have a T20 good batter to play on 4th position. They are totally dependent on @josbuttler n @IamSanjuSamson! Means they can’t win #IPL2022 Bye Bye!
Buttler after 10 inn - 588Kohli after 11 inn in 2016 - 677It's getting harder for Buttler 👀
No disrespect to Buttler but imagine if it was Virat Kohli playing 22(25) twitter wouldn't be surprised at all.
And they said Jos Buttler will out score Virat Kohli's 973 runs in an IPL season 😭✋🏻
Buttler has had Samson and Hetmyer to rescue him so far this season. And yet you wouldn't see the same amount of scrutiny for him as KL Rahul gets.
No hate to peak jos buttler , just imagine out of form virat kohli getting out on 22(25) whole cricket twitter would have gone crazy 🤯🤯 #CricketTwitter #IPL2022#KKRvRR
Full-on kalesh between Rahul and Buttler fans. 🍿
Great test knocks by Jos Buttler & Sanju Samson 👏#RRvKKR
I like buttler, But if it was warner you wouldn't hear the end of it https://t.co/RwgfFpQ9oe
22 off 25 while batting in the powerplay and I was supposed to believe that this version of Buttler is 2016 Kohliesque.
Anyways Buttler had became a statpadder anchor who don't even know how to statpad. Well this is what happen when u try doing something which is not ur expertise
Jos Buttler goes out below 100 SRMeanwhile fans right now..#KKRvRR #RRvKKR #JosButtler https://t.co/MyCg3lOZ0h
Anyone else noticing that Buttler is kinda playing for his personal milestone? #KKRvRR
Buttler without luck https://t.co/CPQIv0QPZv
Out of form Virat Kohli 58 off 53 balls. Prime Buttler 22 of 25 balls. Now say who is the Test Player😂. So Virat in his worst greater than any other player 🤫🔥. #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/OfqyIaHvyP
Buttler playing for 973
Peak Buttler last knock - 22 (25)Finished Kohli last knock- 53(58)Levels of 👑😏
152 ,158 & 144 last 3 scores for RR with the bat.They have to find a way to get back to those 180’s and 190’s.Buttler dismissal happening sometime in first over in future matches won’t sit well with them.Hopefully not another season with a good start ending up with disappointment
Hearing the commentators you would have thought that Samson scored a 80 off 40 balls. He has actually scored 54 off 49! 😂😂
Sanju Samson vs Shivam Mavi :-Balls :- 25Runs :- 34Out :- 5 🔥Man this is some stats🔥🔥
I have never seen Sanju Samson this type of slow#KKRvRR
Samson really takes his negative matchups seriously. Ensures he gives them his wicket.5 outs in 25 balls to Mavi4 in 15 balls to McClenaghan5 in 23 balls to Hasaranga#RRvKKR
Sanju Samson at one point was 49*(37) then he became slow 54(49) much like Risabh Pant last night .#KKRvsRR#IPL2022
Well played Sanju Samson, King Kohli and Babar Azam are so proud of you watching their similar performance from you...54(49)🔥🔥😍 #KKRvRR
Imagine the situation of social media if KL or Pant would have played like that !😇 .The people who were trolling Kohli will not utter a single word today ! .#ipl #kohli #samson #Rr https://t.co/CdXcYIEF6Z
Sanju Samson Today https://t.co/qia6pCAOGk
Samson has started to hit beautiful shots. So his wicket coming soon, I guess. #IPL
Kohli's 50(45) was criticised now what about samson's 54(49) ???
No disrespect to Sanju Samson but imagine if it was Rishabh pant got out on 54(49) #CricketTwitter ￼ would have gone crazy.#RRvskkr #IPL2022 https://t.co/1cmXheFhEt
If someone asks Samson what is hell , he will say Hasranga from one end and Mavi from another

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson didn't have the best day at the office with the bat

RR once again got off to a slow start as Devdutt Padikkal's poor form continued. Sanju Samson did come to the crease and play a few shots, but Jos Buttler struggled for timing at the other end.

The English star had struggled in a similar fashion in their previous game against Mumbai, but made up for it by hitting four sixes off four balls. However, that wasn't the case this time as Buttler was dismissed by Tim Southee for just 22 off 25 deliveries.

Karun Nair, too, couldn't make an impact and soon perished, bringing Riyan Parag to the crease. The 20-year-old once again showed flashes of what he is capable of if given some time at the crease as he smashed a four and two sixes in a handy cameo of 19.

But Samson continued to struggle at the other end and consumed 49 balls for his 54 runs. Hetmyer's lusty blows at the end have ensured that RR have something to bowl at on a tricky pitch.

KKR have already lost five on the bounce and will need to play the RR bowlers smartly, especially spinners. Overall, this has the makings of another close game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda






