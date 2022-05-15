"Andre Russell is absolutely gold dust" - Aakash Chopra lauds KKR all-rounder's match-winning performance vs SRH in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has lauded Andre Russell for his a match-winning all-round performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Russell first smoked an unbeaten 49 off just 28 balls to help KKR set a 178-run target for SRH. He then picked up three wickets with the ball to almost single-handedly defeat Kane Williamson's side.

While reviewing the KKR-SRH clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Russell, saying:

"Andre in, ball out and then Andre in, batter out. I mean Andre Russell won the Russell vs Hyderabad match and he totally destroyed them. KKR are playing with just five bowlers but Andre does the bowler's job as well and the batter's job also. Andre Russell is absolutely gold dust."

While picking Russell's performance as a game-defining effort, the cricketer-turned-commentator was critical of Williamson's captaincy. Chopra observed:

"It has to be without doubt Russell. Andre did an amazing job. We praise Kane (Williamson) so much as a captain, that he is a strategist and understands the game very well tactically but two consecutive faux pas' against the same team, they were not mistakes but faux pas."

Chopra highlighted that the SRH skipper repeated his previous mistake of bowling a spinner against Russell in the final over of the KKR innings. He explained:

"You get Jagadeesha Suchith to bowl the last over once and the second time you get Washington Sundar to bowl and both times Russell is in front of you. You can get rid of the spinner's over at any time but you are not able to do that, why I may ask."

Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack only in the seventh over of the KKR innings and bowled three overs before Russell arrived at the crease. Williamson opted to use his pacers against the Jamaican big-hitter in an attempt to dismiss him but the move backfired in the end.

"The team reached 177 because of Andre Russell" - Aakash Chopra

Andre Russell was duly chosen as the Player of the Match [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Russell's knock was primarily responsible for KKR posting a formidable score. He elaborated:

"Russell made 49 runs in the last match as well (against SRH) and here also 49 runs. He probably hit two sixes in the last over there and here he hit three sixes. The team reached 177 because of Andre Russell."

The 44-year-old concluded by highlighting Russell's contribution with the ball as well. Aakash Chopra stated:

"After that Russell comes to bowl, first dismisses Kane and then picks up two more wickets. He is simply phenomenal. They were 94/5 at one stage, he took them to 177 and then picks up three wickets as well."

Russell finished with figures of 3/22 in his four overs. Apart from Williamson, the KKR all-rounder also accounted for the dismissals of Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Andre Russell score a fifty in KKR's next match? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra