"Anrich Nortje's economy is higher than Sri Lanka!"- Fans roast DC as Nortje comeback ends in disaster against LSG in IPL 2022

Anrich Nortje had a disastrous outing in his first IPL game on Indian soil. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:42 AM IST
News

South African speedster Anrich Nortje didn't make the best of comebacks for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2022 season as he conceded 35 runs in just 2.2 overs. The 28-year-old was especially taken to the cleaners by compatriot Quinton de Kock and had to be taken out of the attack after he bowled a couple of beamers.

After posting just 149/3 in their 20 overs, DC needed Nortje to fire all cylinders. The 28-year-old made a comeback from a long injury lay-off. He clearly looked a bit rusty, something which the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters took full advantage of.

Retaining Anrich Nortje ahead of his compatriot Kagiso Rabada was always going to be a controversial decision in the eyes of the fans. They trolled the 28-year-old for being highly ineffective in his comeback. Here are some of the reactions:

Nortje hasn't looked like someone who has had any match practice behind him and has looked ginger. And it's showed in his performance today. Could have waited a game or two more before risking him like this where him getting ruled out for the season is also a possibility.
DC would have won this game if Khaleel was playing instead of Nortje. 🙊
If we're being fair, Nortje's no ball should be given two free hits and a strategic time out. Need a few minutes to recover from the trauma of surviving a 150kph beamer.
Not easy for Nortje to fill the big shoes of Khaleel.
Remember the name!Anrich Nortje!Proud of you man!@AnrichNortje02
6 months anticipation for Nortje return for him to get belted by QDK & get removed from the attack for beamers 😭
Anrich Nortje made sure that Delhi Capitals can't win at any cost. Such a game changer! 🙂#LSGvDC #DCvLSG #IPL2022
Welcome to #IPL2022 The speed star #nortje
Nortje's economy is higher than sri lanka at this point 😳
Thanks Ponting for playing Warner - half fit Nortje & promoting Rovman 😍
Nortje bowling beamer you know but reason you don't 😂 https://t.co/aj4s4ON3Ax
DC : Warner & Nortje is back, it will be a easy win for us. LSG : https://t.co/uwLa5xILvE
Pant rushed Nortje after an injury, lovely to see the end result.
Anrich Nortje trying to impress in his first game of #IPL2022 https://t.co/Mq5PUxcKaQ
Low scoring alright. Only thing thrilling in this was Nortje's two no balls 😅 twitter.com/mukundabhinav/…

De Kock taking on Anrich Nortje set the tone for LSG's chase

Despite setting a modest target of 150, DC still had quality fast bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur along with world-class spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Mustafizur Rahman was always an X-factor with the ball, so DC had the ingredients needed to try and defend the total.

KL Rahul took his time and played the role of an anchor. However, Quinton de Kock was at his belligerent best and took on the DC bowlers from the get-go. He didn't let Nortje settle and took him apart in his first over, hitting him for three fours and a six.

Other LSG batters seemed to struggle for timing, but De Kock kept on going at the other end. He smashed a magnificent 80 to put LSG in the driver's seat in the chase. It got a bit too close for comfort in the end as DC bowlers threatened to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Also Read Article Continues below

But young Ayush Badoni once again showed great composure and finished the game off in style, making it three wins on the bounce for LSG. Rishabh Pant and DC have a lot to think about as they struggled despite being almost at full strength with the return of Warner and Nortje.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
