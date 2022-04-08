"Anrich Nortje's economy is higher than Sri Lanka!"- Fans roast DC as Nortje comeback ends in disaster against LSG in IPL 2022

South African speedster Anrich Nortje didn't make the best of comebacks for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2022 season as he conceded 35 runs in just 2.2 overs. The 28-year-old was especially taken to the cleaners by compatriot Quinton de Kock and had to be taken out of the attack after he bowled a couple of beamers.
After posting just 149/3 in their 20 overs, DC needed Nortje to fire all cylinders. The 28-year-old made a comeback from a long injury lay-off. He clearly looked a bit rusty, something which the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters took full advantage of.
Retaining Anrich Nortje ahead of his compatriot Kagiso Rabada was always going to be a controversial decision in the eyes of the fans. They trolled the 28-year-old for being highly ineffective in his comeback. Here are some of the reactions:
De Kock taking on Anrich Nortje set the tone for LSG's chase
Despite setting a modest target of 150, DC still had quality fast bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur along with world-class spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Mustafizur Rahman was always an X-factor with the ball, so DC had the ingredients needed to try and defend the total.
KL Rahul took his time and played the role of an anchor. However, Quinton de Kock was at his belligerent best and took on the DC bowlers from the get-go. He didn't let Nortje settle and took him apart in his first over, hitting him for three fours and a six.
Other LSG batters seemed to struggle for timing, but De Kock kept on going at the other end. He smashed a magnificent 80 to put LSG in the driver's seat in the chase. It got a bit too close for comfort in the end as DC bowlers threatened to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
But young Ayush Badoni once again showed great composure and finished the game off in style, making it three wins on the bounce for LSG. Rishabh Pant and DC have a lot to think about as they struggled despite being almost at full strength with the return of Warner and Nortje.