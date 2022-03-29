"Are you blind??" - Fans slam third umpire for controversial Kane Williamson dismissal in Match 5 of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were dealt a blow at the start of their run-chase on Tuesday as skipper Kane Williamson was adjudged out, caught in the slips off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna.

Williamson had already faced six deliveries for his two runs and got an absolute beauty from Krishna. However, as the SRH skipper edged it behind, it popped out of Sanju Samson's gloves and it looked like Devdutt Padikkal had grabbed it inches off the ground at first slip.

The soft signal was out and the decision of whether the catch was clear went to the third umpire. At the first look at the replays, it looked like the ball bounced before entering the hands of Padikkal. However, the third umpire looked relatively happy with the angles shown and adjudged Williamson out.

Fans on Twitter were furious as they wanted to see Kane Williamson lead the way with his bat. They believe the Kiwi was unfortunate to be given out as the ball looked to have bounced before it was caught.

Here are some of the reactions:

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



The ball clearly bounced in front of Padikkal. He didn't have his fingers underneath the ball.



#SRHvRR | #IPL2022 Baffling that Kane Williamson was given out.The ball clearly bounced in front of Padikkal. He didn't have his fingers underneath the ball. Baffling that Kane Williamson was given out. The ball clearly bounced in front of Padikkal. He didn't have his fingers underneath the ball.#SRHvRR | #IPL2022 https://t.co/UrLio8MO3d

Dr Nareshh Saharan ⚕️ @im_saharank

Are you blind or got paid for it



#SRHvsRR Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpireAre you blind or got paid for it Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpire Are you blind or got paid for it #SRHvsRR https://t.co/l2gMTtUti9

Akshat @AkshatOM10 If you ever feel sad about your day, just think about Kane Williamson who was given out on this drop catch. umpires doing their work with 3D glasses If you ever feel sad about your day, just think about Kane Williamson who was given out on this drop catch. umpires doing their work with 3D glasses https://t.co/x1IaOMBd5a

Shekar @shekartheboss #SRHvRR Kane Williamson catch seemed to be not out and the ball clearly bounced before taken!!! Poor decision from third umpire and he was so quick to give out!!! Shocking!!! #SRHvRR Kane Williamson catch seemed to be not out and the ball clearly bounced before taken!!! Poor decision from third umpire and he was so quick to give out!!! Shocking!!!

solanki kishan @solanki93972117

Are you blind or got paid for it



#SRHvsRR Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpireAre you blind or got paid for it Kane Williamson was not out you stupid idiot third umpire Are you blind or got paid for it #SRHvsRR https://t.co/MUHz29yLxq

ameya @ameyaelnino



#SRHvsRR What kind of robbery is this? Williamson ROBBED 🤡 What kind of robbery is this? Williamson ROBBED 🤡#SRHvsRR https://t.co/6Bbtqow2QM

Sumeet Mishra @sumeetmish

Incredible BCCI Umpires .. Well well well, Williamson gets out of an edge that has been grassed ..Incredible BCCI Umpires .. #SRHvRR Well well well, Williamson gets out of an edge that has been grassed .. Incredible BCCI Umpires .. #SRHvRR

Kane Williamson's wicket has left SRH in trouble

Thanks to a half-century from skipper Sanju Samson and handy cameos from Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed to post a mammoth 210/6 in their 20 overs.

SRH needed a solid start with the bat and needed to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. However, they were going to be tested by a fantastic new-ball partnership of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

That is exactly what happened as both Boult and Krishna began asking questions from the first ball. Kane Williamson's wicket proved to be the ideal start for Krishna and the pacer struck once again, sending Rahul Tripathi caught behind.

Trent Boult ended a scratchy innings from Nicholas Pooran to send SRH deeper into trouble. Having scored just 14 runs in the powerplay, SRH will need someone to play an absolute blinder to help them get anywhere near to the target.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee