"No one has spoken about him" - Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar will strike gold at the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar will earn huge bucks at the upcoming IPL 2022 auction and could be part of India's ODI team for the South Africa tour.

Sundar missed the UAE leg of IPL 2021 after sustaining a finger injury during a practice match ahead of India's Test series against England. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have let go of the spin-bowling all-rounder ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra expressed surprise that Washington Sundar's name is not coming up for consideration for India's Test team for the South Africa tour. He said:

"It's an interesting name I am going to talk about - Washington Sundar. He has not come up for discussion, no one has spoken about him. Selectors have also picked Jayant, Rahul Chahar is injured but no one has talked about Washington Sundar."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Washington Sundar played a significant role in Team India's historic win at the Gabba. Chopra elaborated:

"India won at the Gabba ground because Rishabh Pant had played, but also because Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar had scored a lot of runs in the first innings and Washington Sundar had taken wickets as well."

Aakash Chopra added that Sundar should have been in the selectors' scheme of things, considering that both Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable. He explained:

"After that, he played the Test matches against England in India and there also he scored runs and then you are going to South Africa, conditions where you might need a restrictive bowler and a little more depth in batting, could he not have been in the team if both Axar and Jadeja are injured. His name did not come at all and I am surprised."

Sundar recently made a return to competitive cricket in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu. The selectors might have wanted the lanky spinner to have some game time before considering him for national selection.

"He is already a four-over bank" - Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar will be a hot pick at the IPL 2022 auction

Washington Sundar has played just a solitary ODI for Team India

While lauding Sundar's exploits with the ball in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aakash Chopra reckons the Tamil Nadu player will attract a lot of attention at the IPL 2022 auction. He reasoned:

"He used to be with RCB but the team has not retained him. He has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 4.40. Team has done well, he has done extremely well. Washington Sundar will be sold at a huge price, that's what I believe because he is already a four-over bank in T20 cricket."

The 44-year-old concluded by stating that Washington Sundar might compete with Ravichandran Ashwin for a spot in India's squad for the ODI series against the Proteas. Chopra observed:

"When India's ODI team is selected, will Ravichandran Ashwin come there as well? That's another big question because he has made a good comeback in white-ball cricket. So could he be a part of that team or will you start looking towards Washington Sundar?"

Sundar has predominately played as a T20 specialist for Team India. The 22-year-old's only ODI came way back in December 2017.

