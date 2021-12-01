"That's an interesting one" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made some interesting choices while deciding on their four retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

KKR have opted to stick with Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine before the auction. Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson are a couple of the prominent players who have been released.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that KKR have made an interesting call by choosing Narine ahead of Ferguson. He said:

"Let's see who all Kolkata have retained, that's an interesting one. They have retained four players - Russell, there would have been a choice between Narine and Lockie Ferguson, they have gone with Narine."

The former KKR player reckons the franchise might have been better off if they had retained Ferguson. Chopra reasoned:

"I was hoping Lockie because the IPL has come back to India. Their pitch, in particular, it does not turn, fast bowling happens there and Lockie Ferguson would have been a fantastic choice in fast bowling but they have not kept him."

Narine and Ferguson both starred for KKR with the ball in IPL 2021. While the former scalped 16 wickets, the latter accounted for 13 dismissals. However, Ferguson played six matches fewer than Narine.

Aakash Chopra on KKR's Indian retentions

Shubman Gill was presumed to be one of KKR's future captaincy candidates

Aakash Chopra highlighted that KKR have also let go of their current captain and the player who was envisaged to take over the leadership role in the future. He elaborated:

"They have not kept Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill as well. It is possible that Shubman might have said that he does not want to be the third or the fourth retention and they might have said that you are not our captaincy candidate anymore."

The former India opener concluded by pointing out Venkatesh Iyer's meteoric rise in KKR colors. Chopra observed:

"Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer. It has been magic for Iyer, he played just half the IPL and he is already flying, which is beautiful. So they have kept four players, which includes two important Indians."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Iyer made his debut for KKR only in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The southpaw, who amassed 370 runs at an average of 41.11, was one of the principal architects of KKR's turnaround that helped them reach the final.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should KKR have retained Lockie Ferguson ahead of Sunil Narine? Yes No 15 votes so far