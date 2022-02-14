"This team has aced one more auction" - Aakash Chopra gives the most marks to the Chennai Super Kings for their picks at IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the standout franchise at the IPL 2022 auction.

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the mega auction. They bought 21 more players at the auction to complete their full-strength squad of 25.

While reviewing the IPL 2022 auction in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was particularly delighted with CSK's picks. He elaborated:

"The Chennai Super Kings is the team I have given the most marks. Chennai Super Kings 9/10. This team has aced one more auction. You see this team's philosophy clearly, they are phenomenal. They got the complete squad - 25 players, and money was still left."

The former India cricketer pointed out that MS Dhoni's side stuck to their philosophy but were willing to spend wholeheartedly on Deepak Chahar. Chopra observed:

"It is not that they have not spent the big bucks. When they had to spend 14 crores on Deepak Chahar, they did that as well. But despite that, what a squad they have prepared. I am thrilled."

Apart from Chahar, Ambati Rayudu (₹6.75 crores) and Dwayne Bravo (₹4.4 crores) were CSK's most prized picks at the auction. Shivam Dube (₹4 crores) and Chris Jordan (₹3.6 crores) were the only other players that cost them more than two crores.

Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings' all-round squad

The Chennai Super Kings have most of the bases covered

Aakash Chopra highlighted that CSK have plenty of options in the batting department. He explained:

"If you see the team, either Robin Uthappa or Devon Conway can open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Moeen Ali will come after that, you will have Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu. If you want you can play Robin Uthappa down the order, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that the defending champions are not short in the bowling department either. Chopra elaborated:

"In bowling, you have Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo - they have given themselves the option of Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner as an option for Jaddu, they have Adam Milne with Chris Jordan as an option. They have Prashant Solanki and more spinners along with him."

Apart from the aforementioned bowlers, CSK also have Maheesh Theekshana as a mystery spinner. Dwaine Pretorius is an additional all-rounder option in their squad.

