"Dhoni does odd things at times" - Aakash Chopra on the multi-faceted players CSK might look to acquire at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra has named some of the all-rounders the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be keen to acquire at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Multi-faceted players played a huge role in CSK's title-winning run in IPL 2021. The franchise has already retained a couple of such players - Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali - ahead of the mega auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted MS Dhoni's preference for players who can both bat and bowl. He named a couple of spin-bowling all-rounders the talismanic skipper might be interested in:

"You can include Shakib Al Hasan in the multi-faceted players they can get. They might have a slight interest in Krunal Pandya although he is a Jaddu-type bowler. So they might not think that much about him but Dhoni does odd things at times."

The former India cricketer believes Jason Holder might be in CSK's scheme of things. Chopra explained:

"They might like Jason Holder because he also suits their philosophy a lot. Chris Woakes hasn't put his name, too many all-rounders are not there, this is a big problem. Mitchell Marsh - once again a multi-faceted player but they will keep the fitness issue in mind."

Holder has given a decent account of himself for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last two seasons of the IPL. He also showcased his skills, especially with the bat, in the first ODI of the ongoing series against India.

"I feel CSK will run after Washington Sundar" - Aakash Chopra

Washington Sundar missed the second half of IPL 2021 due to injury [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Washington Sundar might be one of the prime targets of the Chennai-based franchise. He reasoned:

"They think somewhat differently. I feel they [CSK] will run after Washington Sundar. Off-spinner, batting - multi-faceted, local boy. He could be a very important player for them."

The reputed commentator also named a few other all-rounders who might be in the defending champions' thoughts. Chopra observed:

"Jimmy Neesham - that's the kind of players they don't mind. Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda - these are the names I remember when I look towards Indian all-rounders. They might be interested in all of them."

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Chennai Super Kings might target at least one of their former players, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

