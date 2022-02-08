"They don't run after exciting talent" - Aakash Chopra names the experienced players CSK might look to acquire at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prefer to have experienced players in their squad. He named a few such cricketers the franchise might look to acquire at the IPL 2022 Auction.

The MS Dhoni-led side was even termed the Dad's Army for the plethora of aged players in their lineup. However, they silenced all their critics by winning the IPL title in 2018 and then doing an encore last year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the four-time champions' inclination towards established players. He said:

"Focus on the experienced players, this has been their strategy and philosophy. Dhoni likes players like that. They don't run after youth, they don't run after exciting talent. They like to pick ripened players. Their philosophy probably is that the known devil is better than the unknown one."

The cricketer-turned-commentator named a few of the experienced players who will be available at the mega auction. Chopra observed:

"The experienced players who will be back in the market include Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Robin Uthappa, David Warner, Bravo, Ferguson, Nathan Coulter Nile, Shakib Al Hasan and Jayant Yadav."

CSK have retained a youngster in Ruturaj Gaikwad apart from their experienced trio of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali ahead of the auction. With no clarity on the next mega auction, they will certainly want to have a blend of youth and experience in their squad.

"I feel they will let Raina go" - Aakash Chopra feels CSK will not reacquire 'Chinna Thala'

Suresh Raina has been an integral part of the CSK lineup since the inaugural season of the IPL

While observing that CSK might no longer be interested in Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra feels Robin Uthappa and Shakib Al Hasan might be in their scheme of things. He elaborated:

"What will be their pecking order amongst the experienced players? I feel they will let Raina go. They might again pick Robin Uthappa extremely cheap. Shakib Al Hasan will definitely be there in their list because it suits their style."

The 44-year-old also named a few other experienced players CSK might show interest in. Chopra said:

"I won't be surprised at all if they look towards Steve Smith. Warner probably does not suit them. They might bring back Faf du Plessis. I see their interest in Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan. Steve Smith - outside chance. They won't look towards Dinesh Karthik."

CSK Fans Army™ @CSKFansArmy



• 83 runs off 55 balls

• 8 Sixes | 3 Fours

• SR - 150



#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL Faf Du Plessis in today's BPL :• 83 runs off 55 balls• 8 Sixes | 3 Fours• SR - 150 Faf Du Plessis in today's BPL :• 83 runs off 55 balls• 8 Sixes | 3 Fours• SR - 150 🔥#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/3QyBgYXafp

Faf du Plessis is likely to be one of the prime targets for the Chennai Super Kings. The South African veteran forged a formidable opening pair with Gaikwad and played a pivotal role in the franchise's title wins in 2018 and 2021.

Edited by Sai Krishna

