"There is a problem of plenty" - Aakash Chopra picks the 4 retentions for RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra has picked his four retentions for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

RCB are still searching for their maiden IPL title. However, they have seen an upswing in their fortunes in recent times as they have qualified for the playoffs for two consecutive years.

While speaking about RCB's possible retentions in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli will surely be the first player to be retained. He said:

"Kohli's retention is certain. But what about the other Indians - Yuzi Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Devdutt Padikkal - I mean there is a problem of plenty. Kohli has decided that he will not remain the captain but he will be the definite first retention."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons Glenn Maxwell should be the only overseas player RCB should retain after AB de Villiers' retirement. Chopra reasoned:

"AB could have been the second retention. But now that he is not there, I don't see any other overseas player whom you will want to retain except of course Glenn Maxwell. He is an expensive player and you will get him expensive even if you pick him from the auction. The good thing is that he has been seen playing well with this team."

RCB Trends™ @TrendRCB



Most runs for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (513)

Most Fours for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (48)

Most Sixes for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (21)

Most Fifties for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (6)



Birthday wishes to Our His Commitment and love towards RCB ❤️🔥Most runs for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (513)Most Fours for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (48)Most Sixes for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (21)Most Fifties for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (6)Birthday wishes to Our @Gmaxi_32 See you next year in RCB Colours 👑 His Commitment and love towards RCB ❤️🔥Most runs for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (513)Most Fours for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (48)Most Sixes for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (21)Most Fifties for RCB in 2021 - Maxwell (6)Birthday wishes to Our @Gmaxi_32 See you next year in RCB Colours 👑 https://t.co/SZRhtMCjhr

Maxwell was RCB's standout player with the bat in IPL 2021. The mercurial Aussie smashed 513 runs in the tournament at an excellent average of 42.75 along with an impressive strike rate of 144.10.

Aakash Chopra picks of the other two players RCB should retain

Yuzvendra Chahal snared 18 wickets for RCB in IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra believes RCB should ensure that Yuzvendra Chahal stays with the franchise. He observed:

"What about the third? In my opinion, it should be Yuzi Chahal. You will speak to him and ask him to please stay as the third retention but that's now going to get tricky because if Yuzi is third then whether it is Harshal or Siraj, they might want to be the third and not the fourth."

The 44-year-old picked Mohammed Siraj just ahead of Harshal Patel as the final retention for RCB. Chopra explained:

"Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal are the three options in my mind for the fourth retention. I want to retain Devdutt Padikkal but won't be able to do that. Siraj and Harshal - it is like a photo-finish. I am thinking about Mohammed Siraj because his career graph has been going up."

KSR @KShriniwasRao RCB: VK, Siraj, Maxwell (Yuzi and RCB couldn’t sort out financials) RCB: VK, Siraj, Maxwell (Yuzi and RCB couldn’t sort out financials)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

RCB have reportedly finalized Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj as three of their four possible retentions. They have apparently failed to work out the financial modalities with Chahal to retain the leg-spinner.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Who should RCB retain if Chahal opts to leave? Harshal Patel Devdutt Padikkal 18 votes so far