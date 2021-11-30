"It is the most underperforming team of the tournament" - Aakash Chopra picks the Punjab Kings' possible retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra has picked the four players the Punjab Kings might look to retain ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

The Punjab Kings are yet to win an IPL trophy and have qualified for the final just once in the tournament's 14-year history. They have also not made it to the playoffs since finishing as the runners-up in 2014.

With reports of KL Rahul looking to move on, Aakash Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings should retain Mayank Agarwal and make him the skipper. He said the following in a video shared on his YouTube channel:

"It is the most underperforming team of the tournament. They have qualified the least number of times and have not done so for the last so many years. They have never won the final. If you believe reports, KL Rahul is parting ways. So if he goes, Mayank Agarwal has to be my first choice and he should be made the captain."

The former India cricketer feels the Punjab Kings should not retain any of their overseas players. Chopra elaborated:

"I will think about one out of Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Markram will be in my thoughts because his growth trajectory is going up. Nicholas Pooran has disappointed a little. I will not retain either of them. Chris Gayle - no, not to be needed."

KSR @KShriniwasRao PK: Mayank and two uncapped players -- Bishnoi and I think Arshdeep. (talks with Pooran haven’t worked apparently PK: Mayank and two uncapped players -- Bishnoi and I think Arshdeep. (talks with Pooran haven’t worked apparently

Aiden Markram could surely be one of the overseas players the Punjab Kings might be looking to retain. However, they might opt to release him as they could get him cheaper at the auction.

"You should think about Mohammed Shami" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' other possible retentions

Mohammed Shami was Punjab Kings' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that the Punjab Kings will have to work out if they can get Mohammed Shami cheaper at the auction or if they should be retaining him. He observed:

"You should think about Mohammed Shami because you will get very few Indian fast bowlers. But think about it, whether you will get him for 10-12 crores or cheaper from the marketplace."

The former KKR player concluded by naming Shahrukh Khan along with either Ravi Bishnoi or Arshdeep Singh as two uncapped player retentions for the Punjab Kings. Chopra stated:

"Going towards uncapped Indians - Shahrukh Khan will be my hot pick. You might want to give him more money and retain him in the 4 crore bracket. Ravi Bishnoi - I will definitely think about him, can he or Arshdeep be retained."

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



#TamilNadu #Karnataka #SMAT2021 Tamil Nadu needed 5 runs to win off the last ball and Shahrukh Khan smashed a 6️⃣ to help his team beat Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final by 4 wickets 🙌 Tamil Nadu needed 5 runs to win off the last ball and Shahrukh Khan smashed a 6️⃣ to help his team beat Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final by 4 wickets 🙌#TamilNadu #Karnataka #SMAT2021 https://t.co/ENQKu4VAiL

Apart from Shami, Arshdeep (18) and Bishnoi (12) were the only other Punjab Kings bowlers to take more than five wickets for the franchise in IPL 2021. Although Shahrukh did not set the stage on fire in this year's edition of the prestigious league, he has gained prominence after his match-winning knock for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

