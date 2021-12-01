"What is happening at this franchise?" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul opting not to be retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Punjab Kings need to do some soul searching to determine why their captains like KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have opted to leave the franchise.

Rahul decided not to be retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise has only retained two players - Mayank Agarwal and the uncapped Arshdeep Singh - going into the auction.

While reflecting on the Punjab Kings' retentions during a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra questioned the franchise for not being able to hold on to their captains. He elaborated:

"Mayank Agarwal - phenomenal, I like this player a lot and I feel he will be a good captain as well. But I have a bit of an issue. Ravichandran Ashwin was the captain, he left and went, KL Rahul is the captain, he left and went. What is happening at this franchise?"

The former India cricketer feels the reasons behind the Punjab Kings not being able to retain their skippers despite the presence of a respected coach in Anil Kumble will be known in due course. Chopra said:

"They will have to probably do some soul searching as to what is happening in the franchise that the captain does not want to stay there for long. Anil Kumble is the team's coach and why he is not able to keep the core together, we shall find out in good time."

Irfan Pathan, who was part of the Punjab Kings' maiden squad, added that the franchise can do much better in giving stability to its players, captains and support staff.

"I feel Mayank Agarwal will be the captain" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' captaincy choice

Mayank Agarwal is likely to lead the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra also cast his vote for Mayank Agarwal to be the Punjab Kings' new skipper. He reasoned:

"I feel Mayank Agarwal will be the captain. You want to choose the captain before the auction, so that you can do the auction according to him. If you choose the team first and then the captain, the captain feels that his hands are tied."

The 44-year-old also hit out at the Punjab Kings for not being able to retain either Shahrukh Khan or Ravi Bishnoi as their second uncapped Indian. Chopra stated:

"The problem I am seeing with this team is that you had options in Shahrukh Khan, could you have convinced him to stay back. You had Ravi Bishnoi as an uncapped Indian, could you have convinced him."

The Punjab Kings have tended to make major changes to their squad at almost every auction. It is the primary reason behind them being one of the most underperforming teams in the history of the IPL.

