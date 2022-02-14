"David Warner is a steal" - Aakash Chopra rates the Delhi Capitals 8.5/10 for their picks at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals (DC) have picked one of the best squads at the IPL 2022 Auction. He pointed out that the franchise got the explosive David Warner for an extremely cheap price.

Warner was acquired by DC for just ₹6.25 crore at the mega auction. It marks the Australian opener's return to the franchise at which he started his IPL career.

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' auction picks in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was particularly excited about Warner's partnership with Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. He elaborated:

"I have given the Delhi Capitals 8.5/10, could have gone towards 9 also. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner - David Warner is a steal. Prithvi Shaw will hit from one end and David Warner from the other, without warning."

The former KKR player added that the Delhi Capitals have a decent middle order along with multiple all-rounder options. Chopra explained:

"They have Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, please play Kona Bharat. They spent money on Rovman Powell, they had retained Axar Patel and have got Lalit Yadav now there, spent a lot of money on Shardul Thakur but they also have Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ripal Patel."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the IPL 2020 finalists also have a plethora of options in the seam-bowling department. He observed:

"If they have taken Kuldeep Yadav, Pravin Dubey is there alongside him. They have taken Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya. Anrich Nortje was already there and along with him Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman. Welcome them with claps, they have done a fantastic job."

However, Aakash Chopra did point out that the Delhi Capitals batting order might be a slight concern. He reasoned that most of their batters are top-order players and they have just one finisher in Rovman Powell.

"I have kept Punjab Kings at the joint-third spot with 8.5 points" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra rated the Punjab Kings as the joint third-best team along with the Delhi Capitals, only behind the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants. He said:

"I have kept Punjab Kings at the joint-third spot with 8.5 points. They retained just two players, no one else wanted to remain with them, neither Shahrukh Khan nor Ravi Bishnoi nor KL Rahul."

The renowned commentator reckons Shikhar Dhawan will skipper the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Chopra observed:

"But here if you see Mayank Agarwal with Shikhar Dhawan - I feel they have got a new captain in Shikhar Dhawan. After that Prabhsimran Singh - that's the only problem I feel, they have only one Indian wicket-keeping option with Jonny Bairstow being the other - English player, availability becomes a question."

Aakash Chopra also named the plethora of excellent picks the Punjab Kings made at the auction. He elaborated:

"But after that Liam Livingstone - broke the bank for him, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, they got Sandeep Sharma extremely cheaply. They have Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, they have picked Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Bhanuka Rajapaksa."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that contrary to past occasions, the Punjab Kings have aced the auction this time around.

