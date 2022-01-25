"He is a ruler with no kingdom" - Aakash Chopra on the Royal Challengers Bangalore's captaincy options for IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has suggested some names who could be the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain in IPL 2022.

IPL 2021 was RCB's last season with Virat Kohli at the helm. The Bengaluru-based franchise will now have to look for another skipper who can take them to their maiden IPL title.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kohli could have been the RCB captain if he wanted to perform the role. He observed:

"You have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Siraj. Can any of them be the captain? Kohli could have been but he has said that he will not become the captain. In fact, now he is a ruler with no kingdom. He is the king of no kingdom at this point in time."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore should not look at Glenn Maxwell as a captaincy option. Chopra elaborated:

"Can they think about Maxwell? Maxwell is a tempting option but he is also a volatile option. His performance was very good last year. In fact, RCB should pat their backs that they got such good performances from him. But could he be their captain? Tough choice, I won't really go down that route."

Maxwell was one of RCB's star performers in IPL 2021. The franchise might not want to give him the additional burden of captaincy and instead let him concentrate on his batting.

"He is not my No. 1 pick" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer as the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper

Reports suggest that the Royal Challengers Bangalore are keen to acquire Shreyas Iyer as skipper

Aakash Chopra reckons Shreyas Iyer might not be a good captaincy candidate for RCB. He reasoned:

"Shreyas Iyer is an option. Bangalore can think about him but personally, he is not my No. 1 pick for Bangalore because the ground is not like that. He is a top-order batter and it will not work out if you send him below No. 4. You might not have a place till No. 4 as you have Kohli and Maxwell, and you are trying to bat Maxwell up the order."

The 44-year-old believes Jason Holder could be the perfect fit as skipper for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chopra explained:

"They can either think about Maxwell or let me just throw a name here - Jason Holder. He is an unassuming character, does not impose himself, he is absolutely perfect for a franchise like RCB. He will play all the matches, he knows how to run a team and he will never take the center stage."

Aakash Chopra also named Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner as some of the other captaincy options for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, he added that the three-time finalists are unlikely to go with any of them.

