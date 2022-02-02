"I am surprised" - Aakash Chopra on Jofra Archer putting his name in the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra is perplexed by Jofra Archer's decision to put his name in the list of players available at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Archer will not be seen in action in the IPL this year, but can be picked up by the franchises at the mega auction keeping the future in mind. The England speedster will not be part of the regular player sets at the upcoming auction. He will instead be part of the accelerator process.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was surprised by the development, saying:

"The most interesting thing is that Jofra Archer has put his name. I am surprised why he has put his name. He can keep his base price as 2 crores; you cannot keep 15 crores. You will not get Archer's replacement in IPL 2022, if you pick him, that's your overseas quota."

The former India opener added that Archer might end up getting picked for an underwhelming sum, as he will not be in action this season. Chopra elaborated:

"There is a possibility that teams do not have money left at the end. It is possible if someone has 5 crores or so left, they might get Jofra Archer for 4-5 crores. You would say that not for this year, but it is an investment for next year."

Archer has been one of the standout players for Rajasthan Royals in the three IPL seasons he has played for the franchise. The lanky pacer has scalped 46 wickets in 35 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.13.

"If I was Jofra Archer, I wouldn't have put my name" - Aakash Chopra

Archer won the Most Valuable Player award in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Jofra Archer should have put his name in next year's IPL auction instead. He explained:

"If I was Jofra Archer, I wouldn't have put my name. I would have said to wait now because next year it will be a small auction and huge amount of money, where Pat Cummins gets 15 crores, Chris Morris gets 16, and Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Kyle Jamieson take huge sums."

The renowned commentator believes Archer could have walked home with a bounty if he had held himself back for next year's auction, saying:

"There Jofra would have broken the bank and how but he has put his name here. I am very curious to see how it pans out. Personally, if you are not available, don't put your name. Small auction - big money, big auction - small money, that's what we tend to feel."

Archer might feel shortchanged if he is picked in the IPL 2022 Auction. The 26-year-old is one of the most potent seamers in world cricket when fully fit, but is currently out injured.

