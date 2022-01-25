"Don't go looking for another captain" - Aakash Chopra feels Mayank Agarwal should be the Punjab Kings skipper in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra believes the Punjab Kings (PBKS) should finalize Mayank Agarwal as their skipper and not look for another leader at the IPL 2022 auction.

KL Rahul, who led the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, opted not to be retained by the franchise and has moved to the Lucknow Super Giants instead. The Punjab-based franchise retained just two players - Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh - heading into the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra advised the Punjab Kings to appoint Agarwal as their skipper. He said:

"Punjab have retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. That is where the answer might just be hidden because they have let Rahul and all others go, only two players have stayed with this team, so Mayank could be an option. Make Mayank the captain, don't go looking for another captain."

However, the former India cricketer did acknowledge that the IPL 2014 finalists have the biggest remaining purse and can acquire anyone they want. Chopra observed:

"I feel they have a captain. They don't need to shop for a captain. They have the most amount in their kitty to be spent because they were able to retain the least players, which means plenty of money to spend and they do spend."

The Punjab Kings have ₹ 72 crores left in their kitty. The franchise had ₹ 14 crores removed from their purse for retaining Agarwal, even though they will pay the player a couple of crores fewer.

"Make the plan to move forward with Mayank Agarwal for the next two to three years" - Aakash Chopra

Mayank Agarwal formed a formidable opening partnership with KL Rahul

Aakash Chopra reiterated that the Punjab Kings should not look beyond Agarwal. He reasoned:

"Finalize Mayank Agarwal in my opinion. Make the plan to move forward with Mayank for the next two to three years. Mayank is a gun player. He plays T20 cricket very well. If you see the last three years, he is going shoulder to shoulder with Rahul."

The renowned commentator concluded by highlighting Agarwal's selfless nature on the cricket field. Chopra elaborated:

"In fact, if you do man-to-man marking, KL Rahul has more runs but Mayank has had a greater impact. Mayank is the aggressor and he is also a good thinking brain, and he puts team before self. Mayank is a no-brainer in my opinion."

Agarwal has smashed 1317 runs at an excellent strike of 144.24 in the 47 matches he has played for the Punjab Kings. He also led the franchise for one match in IPL 2021 when Rahul was unavailable due to acute appendicitis.

