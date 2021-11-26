"Retain Mayank Agarwal and make him the captain" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2022 auction strategy if KL Rahul opts to leave

Aakash Chopra feels the Punjab Kings should retain Mayank Agarwal and give him captaincy duties if KL Rahul opts to leave the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Captain Rahul and Agarwal were the only two Punjab Kings batters to breach the 200-run mark in IPL 2021. Certain reports suggest that Rahul does not want to be retained by the Mohali-based team and instead could skipper the new Lucknow franchise.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings would have no option but to retain Mayank Agarwal and make him skipper if Rahul decides to move on. He said:

"Retain Mayank Agarwal and make him the captain because you will not get a captain, it is going to be another problem as two more teams will be added to the existing eight. If KL Rahul is not there, Mayank Agarwal is a blind option for you, you have to pick him for sure and make him the captain."

The former India cricketer also named Ravi Bishnoi and Shahrukh Khan as two other Indian players the Punjab Kings should retain. Chopra elaborated:

"The two other names in my mind are Ravi Bishnoi, he is an uncapped player, so you will not lose too much money there. And Shahrukh Khan, although we don't know how much money he will take to be retained because you had yourself bought him for five crores, God only knows how you will retain him for four crores now."

Bishnoi scalped 12 wickets in the nine matches he played in IPL 2021 and had an excellent economy of 6.38. Khan managed 153 runs in 11 encounters but his stature has grown by leaps and bounds after his match-winning performance for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

"I will let Mohammed Shami go" - Aakash Chopra on the Punjab Kings' other retention options

Mohammed Shami was the Punjab Kings' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that he would not want the Punjab Kings to retain anyone from their overseas contingent. He observed:

"These will be the three options in my mind. I will let Shami go, I will let Deepak Hooda go. I will not keep any overseas player, whether it is Christopher Henry Gayle or Nicholas Pooran."

Aiden Markram could be the only overseas player the Punjab Kings might consider retaining. The Proteas batter gave a good account of himself in IPL 2021 and the subsequent T20 World Cup, and can also give a few decent overs with the ball.

Edited by Sai Krishna

