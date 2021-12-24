"Hardik Pandya's body is so weak that he can't even survive in a single format" - former Pakistan captain Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes India's Hardik Pandya must work on his physical fitness to continue playing at the international level.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former Pakistan captain Butt said:

"Hardik Pandya's body is so weak that he can't even survive in a single format. He needs to put on some muscle by weight training and proper diet. Ravi Shastri recently said Pandya should go back and work hard so that he is able to bowl 4 overs. That means he can't even bowl 4 overs properly at the moment."

Hardik was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. He decided to miss the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy due to injury concerns.

Since undergoing back surgery in 2019, Hardik has bowled sparingly in competitive cricket. While he did not deliver a single ball in the 2021 IPL, he bowled just four overs in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Watch Salman Butt's full video here:

Hardik Pandya to go under the hammer in IPL 2022 Player auction

Hardik has established himself as a top attraction in the IPL with his swashbuckling batting performances over the years. It came as a surprise to many when the Mumbai Indians did not retain him ahead of the 2022 Player auction.

The all-rounder took to his social media accounts to pen an emotional note after he was let go by MI.

He wrote:

"I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life. I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player, but as a person."

He added:

"I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end, but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever."

Also Read Article Continues below

With a fantastic strike-rate of 154 in India's flagship T20 competition and the ability to contribute in all three departments, Hardik will surely be a lucrative pick for many franchises at the IPL 2022 Player auction.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan