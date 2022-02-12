Ishan Kishan becomes most expensive signing of IPL 2022 auction so far, picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crore 

Team India’s dashing young batter Ishan Kishan has become the most expensive signing at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction so far. He was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI), the same franchise that released him ahead of the auction, for a whopping ₹15.25 crore.

MI and new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) were involved in an intense bidding war for the keeper-batter. Eventually, the 23-year-old returned to the MI fold. The southpaw was the first player Mumbai picked on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Kishan had listed his name at the maximum reserve price of ₹2 crore and got high bids on rather expected lines.

The aggressive left-hander is currently part of the Indian team for the white-ball series against West Indies at home. Earlier in the day, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared a picture of Kishan and a few other players glued to the screen, keenly following the IPL auction.

The youngster has so far featured in three ODIs and five T20Is for India, scoring 88 and 113 runs respectively. He notched up a half-century on debut in both white-ball formats for India.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL record

Kishan made his IPL debut during the 2016 edition. He has so far featured in 61 matches and has scored 1452 runs at an average of 28.47 and a strike rate of 136.33. He has nine half-centuries to his credit in the T20 league, with a best of 99.

The left-handed batter was the top-scorer for MI in the IPL 2020 edition. He hammered 516 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76 as the franchise lifted its fifth IPL title.

He struggled for runs last season but finished the edition with a flourish, smashing 50 off 25 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and 84 off 32 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

