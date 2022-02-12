Jasprit Bumrah comes up with a cryptic tweet after fast bowlers earn big at IPL 2022 Auction

Jasprit Bumrah posted a cryptic tweet with a couple of emojis on Saturday after seeing fast bowlers earn big at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) retained Bumrah for ₹12 crore ahead of the mega auction. While only one pacer received a bigger contract than Bumrah, the auction trend hinted that the Mumbai Indians star could have earned big at the auction.

Deepak Chahar earned a ₹14 crore deal from the Chennai Super Kings. Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna each received contracts worth ₹10 crore from the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively signed Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel for ₹10.75 crore each.

Here's how Bumrah reacted after watching the fast bowlers' set at IPL Auction 2022.

Jasprit posted two emojis, hinting that he had no other option but to laugh and be a little frustrated. The tweet has gone viral on the micro-blogging platform, receiving more than 15,000 likes in no time.

Ishan Kishan has reunited with Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians squad

Ishan Kishan is the only player signed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 Auction so far

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have so far signed only one name at the IPL 2022 Auction. They repurchased Ishan Kishan's services for a whopping ₹15.25 crore. Kishan will reunite with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard in MI's dressing room.

The Mumbai Indians still have ₹32.75 crore remaining in their purse. The five-time IPL champions have lost some of their big names like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar to other franchises.

There are still a few more match-winners left in the auction pool. It remains to be seen which players MI sign to make up for their loss.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

